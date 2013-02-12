Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko - 'Stay' (Official Video)

The star has finally premiered the official video for her brand new single.

Rihanna has unveiled the music video for her latest single 'Stay'.



The track is the latest song to be taken from the star's 2012 album 'Unapologetic' and the emotional video sees her sit naked in a bathtub.



The video has been released just days after Rihanna's stunning performance of 'Stay' at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.



The singer attended the event at the Staples Center with her boyfriend Chris Brown, with the pair sitting on the front row at the awards ceremony.



Rihana's 'Unapologetic' was released last year and also features the singles 'Diamonds' and 'Pour It Up'.



The star is due to return to the road this year on her UK 'Diamonds' tour, which will see her perform across the country.



Watch the official video for Rihanna's 'Stay':

[[ This video has been removed ]]