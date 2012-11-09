Rihanna – 'Diamonds' (Official Video)

The Bajan star has released the first promo from her forthcoming new album 'Unapologetic'.

Rihanna has released the sultry and emotionally charged music video to her latest single 'Diamonds'.

The 'You Da One' star can be seen in several black and white shots as she rolls a cigarette filled with diamonds and her arm slowly looses grip on a tattooed male during the promo.

Other striking scenes see the singer falling into a pool of water and a horse dancing grandly in front of a sunset.

One of the final shots also features the 'We Found Love' singer standing in front of a wreck scene with a man, who is alight, walking across the screen.

The single is the first to be lifted from her seventh studio album 'Unapologetic' – which is released on 19th November.

Watch the music video to Rihanna's latest single 'Diamonds' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]