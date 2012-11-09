Rihanna – 'Diamonds' (Official Video)

9 November 2012, 07:45

The Bajan star has released the first promo from her forthcoming new album 'Unapologetic'.

Rihanna has released the sultry and emotionally charged music video to her latest single 'Diamonds'.

The 'You Da One' star can be seen in several black and white shots as she rolls a cigarette filled with diamonds and her arm slowly looses grip on a tattooed male during the promo.

Other striking scenes see the singer falling into a pool of water and a horse dancing grandly in front of a sunset.

One of the final shots also features the 'We Found Love' singer standing in front of a wreck scene with a man, who is alight, walking across the screen.

The single is the first to be lifted from her seventh studio album 'Unapologetic' – which is released on 19th November.

Watch the music video to Rihanna's latest single 'Diamonds' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Rihanna Music

See more Rihanna Music

Rihanna News

See more Rihanna News

Rihanna on the Fenty x Puma runway

Rihanna's Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Lit Her New Clothing Range Is
Rihanna 1980s cover

This '80s Version Of Rihanna & Calvin's 'This Is What You Came For' Is Almost Better Than The Original!
Rihanna Drake Jennifer Lopez

Drake's Got A New Girlfriend... And Rihanna's NOT Happy! #Unfollow

Drake

Rihanna Videos

See more Rihanna Videos

Rihanna & Bey Instagram

Rihanna Sparks Rumours Of A Feud With Beyoncé After Liking This Fans Instagram Rant
Rihanna

Fans Think Rihanna's Befriended A Homeless Woman & If It's True, She's Our Favourite Person Ever
Rihanna In Valerian

Rihanna's Character In 'Valerian' Has FINALLY Been Unveiled & She Looks HOT AF!

Rihanna Pictures

See more Rihanna Pictures

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed
Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!