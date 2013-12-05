Rihanna Pays Tribute To "One Of The Greatest Men Who's Ever Lived!" - Nelson Mandela

5 December 2013, 23:00

Rihanna American Music Awards 2013 Red Carpe

The 'Diamonds' singer took to Twitter to pay her respects to the former South African president who has died aged 95.

Rihanna has taken to Twitter to pay her respects to the former South African president Nelson Mandela who has died aged 95.

The 'Stay' singer described the iconic figure as a legend and "one of the greatest men who's ever lived!".

The singer also praised his work with the people of South Africa tweeting how he had made them proud.

Nelson Mandela's death was confirmed in a statement on South African national TV, by current president Jacob Zuma announcing that he had "departed" and was at peace. The iconic figure has been hospitalised for the past three months with a lung infection.

Other music stars who have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to Mandela include Ed Sheeran, Tinie Tempah and Jessie J.

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Rihanna - Diamonds on MUZU.TV.

