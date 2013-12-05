Rihanna Pays Tribute To "One Of The Greatest Men Who's Ever Lived!" - Nelson Mandela

The 'Diamonds' singer took to Twitter to pay her respects to the former South African president who has died aged 95.

The 'Stay' singer described the iconic figure as a legend and "one of the greatest men who's ever lived!".

One of the greatest men who's ever lived!!! #Legend We will never forget the things this man has… http://t.co/ztPkooNOIN — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 5, 2013

The singer also praised his work with the people of South Africa tweeting how he had made them proud.

#NelsonMandela you made your people proud!! We'll always love you for it! — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 5, 2013

Nelson Mandela's death was confirmed in a statement on South African national TV, by current president Jacob Zuma announcing that he had "departed" and was at peace. The iconic figure has been hospitalised for the past three months with a lung infection.

Other music stars who have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to Mandela include Ed Sheeran, Tinie Tempah and Jessie J.

