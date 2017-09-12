WATCH: Rihanna Rode Into Her Fenty x Puma Show On A Motorbike & It Was So Extra

12 September 2017, 10:57

Rihanna Fenty x Puma 2017

Can we just be RiRi please?!

Rihanna never does anything by halves, so her Fenty x Puma show was never going to be forgettable, but the designer herself rode onto the stage on the back of a motorbike!

Rihanna’s Answer To Where She Would Go Back In Time To Is Brutally Honest & Kinda Awk

Rih debuted her latest collection with Puma at New York Fashion Week, and made sure hers was the only show people were talking about when she enlisted stunt riders to perform death defying motorbike tricks on stage.

 

Bitch had motorcycles flying out from nowhere #fentyxpuma show was inconiccc

A post shared by Rihanna™ (@rh3nna) onSep 10, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

The show was held at the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan where the ceilings are luckily high enough for the stunt riders to go flying over mountains of pink sand to thrill the crowds.

As well as Rih’s ‘90s athleisure-inspired collection of clothing taking centre stage,  she also had model of the moment, Kaia Gerber walk for her as well as Victoria’s Secret Angels including Adriana Lima who closed the show and Stella Maxwell and Joan Smalls.

But despite the motorbikes flying through the air, the real show-stopping moment of the night was when Rih herself rode in at the end – good luck to anyone else because Rihanna just WON fashion week. 

Jump into the Capital app for all the latest news on Rihanna, and check out some of the biggest hits whilst you're there!

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

Official music video

03:35

Trending On Capital FM

Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards Breaks Her Silence & Reveals Her True Feelings About That Long Distance Relationship

Little Mix

Kylie Jenner's New Rose Hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Rihanna Music

See more Rihanna Music

Rihanna News

See more Rihanna News

Rihanna Fenty Beauty Launch

Rihanna’s Answer To Where She Would Go Back In Time To Is Brutally Honest & Kinda Awk

Rihanna Videos

See more Rihanna Videos

Chris Brown Rihanna

Chris Brown Has Revealed Details Of The Night He Assaulted Rihanna And It’s Horrifying

Rihanna Pictures

See more Rihanna Pictures

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed