WATCH: Rihanna Rode Into Her Fenty x Puma Show On A Motorbike & It Was So Extra

Can we just be RiRi please?!
Rihanna never does anything by halves, so her Fenty x Puma show was never going to be forgettable, but the designer herself rode onto the stage on the back of a motorbike!
Rih debuted her latest collection with Puma at New York Fashion Week, and made sure hers was the only show people were talking about when she enlisted stunt riders to perform death defying motorbike tricks on stage.
The show was held at the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan where the ceilings are luckily high enough for the stunt riders to go flying over mountains of pink sand to thrill the crowds.
Rihanna's surprise (look up) at Fenty Puma #NYFW pic.twitter.com/UEHqFNwzuq— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 11, 2017
As well as Rih’s ‘90s athleisure-inspired collection of clothing taking centre stage, she also had model of the moment, Kaia Gerber walk for her as well as Victoria’s Secret Angels including Adriana Lima who closed the show and Stella Maxwell and Joan Smalls.
In my next life I want to be @rihanna on the back of a motorcycle #FENTYxPUMA pic.twitter.com/r21XLvvM2J— Lauren Alexis Fisher (@laurenalexis) September 11, 2017
But despite the motorbikes flying through the air, the real show-stopping moment of the night was when Rih herself rode in at the end – good luck to anyone else because Rihanna just WON fashion week.
