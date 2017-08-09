Rihanna HILARIOUSLY Curved Diplo, Telling Him His Songs Sound Like “A Reggae Song At An Airport”

Diplo took it well, but RiRi doesn’t mince her words!

She’s one of the world’s biggest stars and is famous for turning down tracks she doesn’t feel fit with her style but Diplo’s story of Rihanna turning down a collaboration with him is probably the funniest yet.

Diplo opened up about his desire to get RiRi on a track with Major Lazer, revealing to GQ, “I just want her on a Major Lazer song. She's like the one artist that we can't ever get.

"I think before we're all done, she'll be on a song of ours. Hopefully. But if not, I don't really care. I played her 'Lean On'. She was like, 'I don't do house music'. I face-palmed so hard.”

That wasn’t even the worst of it… Rih actually told him what one of the tracks he played her reminded him of…

Diplo explained, “Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there. Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning.

“Finally, I was like, Yo, G, I'm leaving unless you let me play her a song. So I played her a song. And she was like, 'This sounds like a reggae song at an airport'. [laughs] I was like, I'm gonna go kill myself."

It’s all love between these two though – Rih even posted about the comments on Instagram with the caption, “#DutyFree My bad @diplo” with crying laughing emojis.

Plus, Diplo added, “I'm fine with getting curved just to hang out with her for an hour.”

Oh RiRi, we don’t think we could love you any more if we tried!