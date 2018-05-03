Rihanna Gets Real On Instagram With Stretch Marks And People Are Loving It

3 May 2018, 14:32

Rihanna Shows Off Stretch Marks

Our favourite Bad Gal took to the 'gram with some sunny snaps and people are praising her for being open about stretch marks and leg hair!

Everybody stop what you're doing - Rihanna has stretch marks and spiky little leg hairs just like us, so cancel that wax appointment ASAP and put down the razor, we are all going to be ok after all. Sighs with relief.

when u can’t wait for summer.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) onMay 2, 2018 at 10:37am PDT


Yup, you heard it right. Even the Bad Gal herself can't wait for summer (although we're confused 'cos it sure looks like she's somewhere hot in these pics) and posted these Insta snaps looking fire, as if anything less were possible. One user got ridiculously excited seeing what appeared to be stretch marks on the superstars thigh, but alas it was only the sun's rays.

Fear not though, Rih fully admitted she gets the tiger stripes along with every other female to grace this planet, and we could hear a collective woo reverberate around the world as everyone slipped on their short shorts.

Picture: GIPHY

