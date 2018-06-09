Raye Smashed It With Her Soulful Version Of 'Decline' At The Summertime Ball!

She looked superhero sleek in a one-piece as she tore up the stage!

Raye's one of the UK's biggest rising stars, and it's no wonder when you see her incredible live performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

Raye performed her hit track 'Decline' and brought all the energy to London's Wembley Stadium - that's how you do your #CapitalSTB performance!

Raye looked stunning on the red carpet in a PVC coat - that's bold!

The crowd was buzzing for Raye's set, tweeting us:

Raye is just amazing i love the energy she brings on to the stage! @raye @JaxJones — Laura (@laurajess21) June 9, 2018

Raye – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

'Decline'

