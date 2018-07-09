WATCH: Raye Smashed Bottles Over Roman Kemp's Head After Awkward Drake Quesions

9 July 2018, 15:46

We bet Roman's head is still hurting after taking this battering from Raye!

 

As we all know, interviews can take different turns. Sometime artists will be asked questions they've been asked a million times before, but some people like to ask those hard-hitting questions - like Roman Kemp did with Raye.

After hearing some rumours that Raye and Drake had been talking in the past, Roman decided to quiz the 'Friends' star on the whole thing and it did not end well for him.

> Wireless Festival 2018: Mabel, Big Sean, Raye & More Took On Our Basketball Challenge

Roman quizzed Raye on things like whether 'a certain Canadian star' had ever bought her food or drink or whether she could arrange a date with Drake right now!

Raye backstage at Wireless Festival 2018
Pic: Capital

Raye then had the option to smash various objects which alluded to different answers, but whilst some were smashed against the wall, a number went straight over Roman's head.

We hope your headache's gone now Ro!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Raye News!

 

