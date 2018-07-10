WATCH: RAYE Let Slip That She Once Rejected Eyal From Love Island...

10 July 2018, 08:14

Megan's not the only person to dump the Love Island guru, Eyal Booker. It turns out that singer, RAYE, pied him off years ago.

Remember when Eyal Booker was happily in love with Megan on Love Island? Nah. Us neither. But at least they gave it a good shout before Megan dumped him for someone else.

Eyal seemed to take it in his stride. Maybe because he had practise before with RAYE having already sent him packing?

> RAYE Smashed Bottles Over Roman Kemp's Head After Awkward Drake Questions

RAYE on Capital w/ Roman Kemp and Vick Hope

The 'Friends' singer visited Roman Kemp and Vick Hope to catch about her brand new banger, and - of course - the one televised event everyone's talking about... No, not the World Cup, but Love Island.

It turns out that RAYE once rejected the Islander on an audition to be in the music video for her tune, 'I, U, Us'. Not because they didn't hit it off, but because he was just too damn attractive.

Take it as a compliment. RAYE's never pied us off for being to sexy. *sighs*.

> If You Wanna Hear From Your Favourite Stars, Head To Our App Now!

Latest Raye News

See more Latest Raye News

Raye backstage at Wireless Festival 2018

WATCH: Raye Smashed Bottles Over Roman Kemp's Head After Awkward Drake Quesions
Roman Kemp and Big Sean at Wireless Festival

Wireless Festival 2018: Mabel, Big Sean, Raye & More Took On Our Basketball Challenge
Raye at Wireless Festival 2018

Raye's Message For The LGBTQ Community Is So Powerful

Raye Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Raye Smashed It With Her Soulful Version Of 'Decline' At The Summertime Ball!
Drake & Raye

Drake's Reportedly Dating 'Decline' Star Raye & We're So Here For it

More News

See more More News

Wendy Williams Justin Bieber Engagement

Justin Bieber's Engagement To Hailey Baldwin Is Slammed By Wendy Williams In Savage Rant
Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson 'Set To Become X Factor Judge' But Fans Are Split
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin

Is Hailey Baldwin Pregnant?! Fans Speculate After Justin Bieber’s Heartfelt Message

Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Season 8: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Trailer
Idris Virgo Love Island

Love Island 2018: Who Is Boxer Bombshell Idris Virgo? Everything From His Age, Instagram And Ex-Girlfriends