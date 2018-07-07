Raye's Message For The LGBTQ Community Is So Powerful

7 July 2018, 19:42

On Pride weekend, Raye had some powerful words on her feelings about the LGBTQ community!

With rainbow liner gracing her eyelids and polish on her nails, 'Decline' star Raye was in full Pride mode when we caught up with her at Wireless Festival.

During her chat with Roman Kemp, Raye had some strong words about just why Pride is such an important thing, claiming it's ridiculous that being gay is still illegal in some places.

> WATCH: Michael Dapaah Sings 'Man's Not Hot' As Gemma Collins And Harry Kane

Speaking to Capital, Raye said, "Pride is important - it's just the same as black and white people are the same and loving who you wanna love should be ok."

PIC

"She went on to add, "I think it's ridiculous that it's [homosexuality] is still illegal in a lot of places in the world - I think that's disgusting. Raye had already taken to her Instagram account tl showcase her Pride themed nails, captioning the snap, 'Happy pride my angels #loveislove'.

Whilst she was with us at Wireless, Raye also answered some hard hitting questions about a certain Canadian superstar in what can only be described as the most unique way we've seen.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Raye Chat!

Latest Raye News

See more Latest Raye News

Raye Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Raye Smashed It With Her Soulful Version Of 'Decline' At The Summertime Ball!
Drake & Raye

Drake's Reportedly Dating 'Decline' Star Raye & We're So Here For it
Jax Jones and Raye Live Summertime Ball 2017

Jax Jones & Raye Brought Their Hit Track 'You Don't Know Me' To The #CapitalSTB Stage In The Sun!

More News

See more More News

Michael Dapaah Wireless Impressions Roman Kemp

WATCH: Michael Dapaah Sings 'Man's Not Hot' As Gemma Collins And Harry Kane
Big Sean at Wireless Festival 2018

Big Sean Gave Us His Ultimate Relationship Advice

Wireless 2018

Mabel Harry Styles Wireless Festival

WATCH: Mabel's Publicly Inviting Harry Styles To Join Her On Her Tour
Post Malone at Wireless Festival

Post Malone Accidentally Sang 'Football's Coming Back' At Wireless Festival 2018
EO at Wireless Festival 2018

WATCH: EO Revealed The Secret Original Version Of 'German'