Rak-Su Star Denied U.S. Visa Because Of Teenage Shoplifting Incident

The X Factor winners were due to start recording their debut album in America with some top producers, but one of the lads was missing after being denied entry to the country.

After winning the X Factor back in 2017, Rak-Su stormed the charts with their debut single 'Dimelo' dominating the charts at the turn of the year.

With their debut album set to be released at some point during 2018, the foursome have been busy working on new material and set off to American in order to work on the release, however Ashley was left behind after he wasn't issued a visa for the trip.

It's being reported that the visa was rejected because of a shoplifting incident when Ashley was just 13 years old and therefore his bandmates Jamaal, Myles and Mustafa have been forced to go alone.

Am I going to LA?

Will Drake ever find true Love?

Will J Hus ever stick to one car?

Who knows?! — Rak-Su Ashley (@AshleyRaksu) April 9, 2018

Speaking to a tabloid, one source revealed, “Ashley is gutted. He was desperate to work on new tracks and also see Camila Cabello live. When he applied for a visa online, he recalled the theft when filling in a section about previous criminal activity."

“Even though he was never charged, the incident was still clearly on a file somewhere and he has been banned from entering America.”

Where oh where is @ashley_raksu? A post shared by Rak-Su (@raksuraksu) onApr 10, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

After being turned down for a visa, Ashley took to Twitter and revealed that his mum was concerned with the fact he's not out recording with his bandmates and gave him a hug to make sure he was ok.

My mum is mad cute you know’ she’s so concerned for me feeling left out about not being with the boys she even gave me a hug to make sure I was ok — Rak-Su Ashley (@AshleyRaksu) April 9, 2018

Fingers crossed the guys return from America soon and join forces with Ashley once more to make some brilliant tunes - we need all four of them together for the true Rak-Su experience!

