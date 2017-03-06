Rag'n'Bone Man's Next Single Features Alan Partridge & We Don't Really Know What To Think

6 March 2017, 15:00

Rag'n'Bone Man & Steve Coogan

Sounds like the 'Human' star is headed in a very different direction!

In recent months, Rag'n'Bone Man has had a meteoric rise. His album 'Human' has picked up accolades from across the world and even Hollywood actor Russell Crowe was tweeting about it!

Let's not forget that 2017 has already seen the singer-songwriter pick up two BRIT Awards, so it seems that everything he touches is turning to gold right now.

14 Times Fans Got A Little TOO Close To Their Pop Star Idols

But he might need that golden touch of his if his next project is to be as successful as he's reportedly teaming up with Alan Partridge actor Steve Coogan and we just don't know how to feel about it.

Rag'n'Bone Man BRITS 2017

Picture: Getty

According to reports, Rag'n'Bone Man will join forces with Coogan, fashion designer Gresham Blake and producers George Kwelli and Jason Phats on a brand new track called 'Quintessentially British'.

Speaking to a tabloid recently, a source said, “No one would have ever believed that Rag’n’Bone Man and Steve Coogan would team up for a record. On paper it sounds completely random but in reality everyone is delighted with the end result.”

Steve Coogan is best known for playing classic British comedy character Alan Partridge, an awkward radio presenter whose comedic quips have earned him legendary status amongst comedy fans. Coogan has also appeared in hit Hollywood film series 'Night At The Museum' as well as recently providing voices for characters in Despicable Me 2 and Minions.

So will this be a comedy song, or will it be a genuine, heartfelt release like those we saw on 'Human'?

Steve Coogan

Picture: Getty

What do you think about this reported next step for Rag'n'Bone Man then? Are you excited or just hoping that this is all just a cruel joke?

