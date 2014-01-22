Pharrell Added To Performers Line-Up At BRIT Awards 2014

22 January 2014, 07:50

Pharrell on stage

The 'Happy' star will join the likes of Katy Perry, Arctic Monkeys and Bruno Mars.

Pharrell is the latest star to be added to the line-up of the BRIT Awards 2014.

The event, which takes place live from London's O2 Arena on 19th February will also feature live performances from Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Bastille, Arctic Monkeys, Ellie Goulding and Rudimental.

 


"I always look forward to seeing the artists come together on the BRITs stage," he said upon the news being announced. "I'm so humbled by this opportunity - performing at the awards will be surreal."

> See the FULL nominations list for the BRIT Awards 2014

It was a triumphant 2013 for the star who scored two of the biggest selling singles alongside Daft Punk on 'Get Lucky' and Pharrell with 'Blurred Lines'.

The year ended on a high as well, after he scored the Christmas number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 with 'Happy'.  

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Pharrell Williams Music

See more Pharrell Williams Music

Pharrell Williams News

See more Pharrell Williams News

Adele New Album Artwork

Adele Teases “F**k You” Song To Her Ex ‘Send My Love’ On Her New Album ’25’

Adele

Justin Bieber performs What Do You Mean? live in C

Beliebers... This Is NOT A Drill! Justin Bieber WILL Sing At The MTV EMAs This Weekend!
Ella Henderson backstage at Fusion Festival

WATCH: Ella Henderson Says She Wants To Work With Ryan Tedder & Pharrell On Album Two

Ella Henderson

Pharrell Williams Videos

See more Pharrell Williams Videos

Adele and Pharrell

“She’s A Masterful Writer”: Pharrell Williams Talks About Working On Adele’s New Album

Adele

Pharrell Williams, Helen Lasichanh, Kim Kardashian

Random! Kim Kardashian Thanks Pharrell For Saving Her When Her Dress Caught Fire
Marlon Wayans Lip Sync Battle

WATCH: Marlon Wayans Lip Syncs Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ – Complete With Hat!

Pharrell Williams Pictures

See more Pharrell Williams Pictures

Pharrell 2013

#HappyBirthdayPharrell! 10 Sexy Pictures GUARANTEED To Make You 'HAPPY'!
Fashion Face Off: Tinie Tempah V. Pharrell

Fashion Face-Off: Tinie Tempah V. Pharrell

Pharrell Fluffy Hat

8 Reasons Why We Think Pharrell Is Actually The Easter Bunny