Pharrell Added To Performers Line-Up At BRIT Awards 2014

The 'Happy' star will join the likes of Katy Perry, Arctic Monkeys and Bruno Mars.

Pharrell is the latest star to be added to the line-up of the BRIT Awards 2014.

The event, which takes place live from London's O2 Arena on 19th February will also feature live performances from Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Bastille, Arctic Monkeys, Ellie Goulding and Rudimental.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



"I always look forward to seeing the artists come together on the BRITs stage," he said upon the news being announced. "I'm so humbled by this opportunity - performing at the awards will be surreal."

It was a triumphant 2013 for the star who scored two of the biggest selling singles alongside Daft Punk on 'Get Lucky' and Pharrell with 'Blurred Lines'.

The year ended on a high as well, after he scored the Christmas number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 with 'Happy'.