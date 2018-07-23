One Direction 2020 Tour Rumours Sparked After Fan Spots Ticket Website Mistake

One Direction fans were freaking out after spotting dates for a 1D reunion tour in 2020!

The moment that ever Directioner has dreamed about - the day One Direction end their hiatus and announce a brand new tour - has potentially moved one step closer as fans spotted a huge hint on a ticket website.

Taking to Twitter, One Direction fan @stylessoftie shared a video from an Australian ticket website which appeared to suggest that One Direction would be performing a show on 31st December 2020 at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Alongside the video, @stylessofties wrote, 'i’m??so???confused?? i went onto ticket master (through a link for some reason it’s not on when you go on the website) and went onto the ‘Eithad Stadium’ if you scroll down to dec 31 it says there is a one direction tour: on the road again 2020??? is this like someone joking or-'...

i’m??so???confused?? i went onto ticket master (through a link for some reason it’s not on when you go on the website) and went onto the ‘Eithad Stadium’ if you scroll down to dec 31 it says there is a one direction tour: on the road again 2020??? is this like someone joking or- pic.twitter.com/fiYYIK8zix — aHAPPY B DAY ONE D (@stylessoftie) July 22, 2018

there’s also this with their cover photo n stuff WIG pic.twitter.com/X3DBAbR2ED — aHAPPY B DAY ONE D (@stylessoftie) July 22, 2018

After sharing the revelation on Twitter, fans were whipped into a frenzy at the potential of an 'On The Road Again' tour to mark 10 years since the band formed.

The news arrived on the 8 year anniversary of One Direction's formation, with the band's official account tweeting lyrics from across their back catalogue and many fans believed that the band were hinting at a potential 2020 tour set list with the tweets...

me booking it thru the streets of docklands, australia to etihad stadium on thursday december 31, 2020 for one direction’s already completed on the road again tour pic.twitter.com/ZGCofD7gFq — laura (@remembrthewords) July 22, 2018

ok even if the one direction coming to etihad stadium in 2020 is fake, i’m honoured that fake one direction fake decided to come to melbourne. thank u for choosing us for your fake return. — 8 years of 1D !! (@goochiharry) July 22, 2018

1D’s account is really out here tweeting lyrics every hour meanwhile for god knows how long there’s been a hidden playlist on their Spotify that’s just been found and ticketmaster has an event with a 1D show on 31 dec 2020 at Etihad Stadium

my high school me is screaming pic.twitter.com/hf8T1RcJfg — katy (@katytolj) July 23, 2018

DECEMBER 2020 THERE MIGHT BE A 1D COMEBACK TOUR IM NOT OK IM. SHAKING. — mia is a directioner (@kameasimone) July 23, 2018

A ONE DIRECTION REUNION TOUR POPPED UP ON TICKETMASTER AUSTRALIA FOR DECEMBER 2020 ARE THEY TRYING TO PUT ME IN AN EARLY GRAVE — Kel 1D (@Kelly_Holden100) July 23, 2018

As sad as it is I don't think 1D will be back anytime soon. I think 2020 could be the year since One Direction would be 10 years old and Louis would have had the time to do his tour#8YearsofOneDirection — Johanna Tammi (@johanna_tammi) July 23, 2018

THIS LOCAL JUST STARTED CRYING N TELLING EVERYONE THAT TICKETMASTER SLIPPED UP N LEAKED THAT 1D ARE COMING BACK IN 2020 LABSK I WISH I COULD BREATHE PLEASEE — issy 20 (@bhoneyhs) July 23, 2018

The Etihad Stadium in Australia have claimed that One Direction will not be playing at the venue on 31st December 2020 and ststaed that the rumours were fake.

Hi There, We do not have this event scheduled at our stadium. The image which is circulating appears to be fake. — Etihad Stadium (@EtihadStadiumAU) July 23, 2018

If the band were to reform in 2020 to mark their 10 year anniversary, it would surely be a sold-out event with every Directioner desperate to get a tickets to watch Liam, Harry, Niall and Louis perform all their classic hits.

We'll keep our fingers crossed for now!

