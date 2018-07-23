One Direction 2020 Tour Rumours Sparked After Fan Spots Ticket Website Mistake

23 July 2018, 16:54

One Direction 2020 Tour

One Direction fans were freaking out after spotting dates for a 1D reunion tour in 2020!

The moment that ever Directioner has dreamed about - the day One Direction end their hiatus and announce a brand new tour - has potentially moved one step closer as fans spotted a huge hint on a ticket website.

Taking to Twitter, One Direction fan @stylessoftie shared a video from an Australian ticket website which appeared to suggest that One Direction would be performing a show on 31st December 2020 at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Alongside the video, @stylessofties wrote, 'i’m??so???confused?? i went onto ticket master (through a link for some reason it’s not on when you go on the website) and went onto the ‘Eithad Stadium’ if you scroll down to dec 31 it says there is a one direction tour: on the road again 2020??? is this like someone joking or-'...

After sharing the revelation on Twitter, fans were whipped into a frenzy at the potential of an 'On The Road Again' tour to mark 10 years since the band formed.

The news arrived on the 8 year anniversary of One Direction's formation, with the band's official account tweeting lyrics from across their back catalogue and many fans believed that the band were hinting at a potential 2020 tour set list with the tweets...

The Etihad Stadium in Australia have claimed that One Direction will not be playing at the venue on 31st December 2020 and ststaed that the rumours were fake.

If the band were to reform in 2020 to mark their 10 year anniversary, it would surely be a sold-out event with every Directioner desperate to get a tickets to watch Liam, Harry, Niall and Louis perform all their classic hits.

We'll keep our fingers crossed for now!

