Get Well Soon, Niall! 1D Star Niall Horan Has Been Struck Down Ill Before Christmas

Now Playing
Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag N Bone Man Download 'Human (Rudimental Remix)' on iTunes
21 December 2016, 14:55
The star took to Twitter to tell fans he’s “worse” than he thought.
We feel for Niall Horan right now – it’s annoying being ill at any time of the year, but the One Direction star has been struck down with a serious chest infection just days before Christmas.
Tweeting about his illness – and having a tongue in cheek conversation with 5SOS’ Ashton Irwin – Niall initially thought he had a chest infection but it ended up being “f**king worse”.
Get a chest infection Christmas week .... cool cool cool ........ not ideal— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 19, 2016
@Ashton5SOS you really shouldn't have . Ruined my Christmas— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 21, 2016
@Ashton5SOS I thought it was a chest infection and it's not, it's fuckin worse .— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 21, 2016
Niall then told fans he should have listened to his mother in the first place when she told him not to go out with wet hair – and everyone knows mums know best, right?
Should have listened to my mother years ago when she said " don't go out with wet hair or you'll get pneumonia"— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 21, 2016
Fingers crossed Niall will be right as rain by the big day – even if we now have mental images of him and Ashton having a cheeky snog! Feel better, Niall!
One Direction - 'Perfect'
Official Music Video
03:48