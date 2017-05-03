37 GIFs That Are Probably Slower Than Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands'
3 May 2017, 14:56
Yep. We kinda had to do it.
So Niall Horan's latest single 'Slow Hands' is almost upon us and as our excitement builds and we sit here getting stupidly excited to hear it, we got thinking about other slow things. So we've knocked together a collection of 37 GIFs that are probably slower than Niall's new single and here they are for your viewing pleasure.
Enjoy.
1. These water balloons straight to the face...
via GIPHY
2. This dog running...
via GIPHY
3. This corn becoming popcorn...
via GIPHY
4. This watermelon exploding...
via GIPHY
5. This bubble popping...
via GIPHY
6. This chest bump...
via GIPHY
7. This snowball to the face...
via GIPHY
8. This cat drinking...
via GIPHY
9. This minion running...
via GIPHY
10. This pie to the face...
via GIPHY
11. This slam dunk...
via GIPHY
12. This tennis racquet demolishing a cake...
via GIPHY
13. Homer Simpson playing Softball...
via GIPHY
14. This banana exploding...
via GIPHY
15. This dolphin doing a flip...
via GIPHY
16. This skater doing a kickflip...
via GIPHY
17. This lizard catching its dinner...
via GIPHY
18. This bread being pulled apart...
via GIPHY
19. This golfer hitting an apple off someone's head...
via GIPHY
20. This squirrel cleaning itself...
via GIPHY
21. These mousetraps setting off...
via GIPHY
22. This tea being poured...
via GIPHY
23. This woman jumping...
via GIPHY
24. This match being lit...
via GIPHY
25. Grandpa Simpson...
via GIPHY
26. This sloth...
via GIPHY
27. This tattoo being inked...
via GIPHY
28. This lightning striking...
via GIPHY
29. This concrete block being chopped...
via GIPHY
30. Ross Geller's slow clap...
via GIPHY
31. This slow dance...
via GIPHY
32. This baby knocking down a tower of toys...
via GIPHY
33. This girl failing to blow out her birthday candle...
via GIPHY
34. This cat riding on a tortoise...
via GIPHY
35. This woodpecker pecking a tree...
via GIPHY
36. This amazing cork flip...
via GIPHY
37. Niall's lovely face...
via GIPHY
You may also like...
Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan's 'Mercy' Duet Is EVERYTHING!
01:02