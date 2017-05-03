37 GIFs That Are Probably Slower Than Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands'

3 May 2017, 14:56

Niall Horan's Slow Hands

Yep. We kinda had to do it.

So Niall Horan's latest single 'Slow Hands' is almost upon us and as our excitement builds and we sit here getting stupidly excited to hear it, we got thinking about other slow things. So we've knocked together a collection of 37 GIFs that are probably slower than Niall's new single and here they are for your viewing pleasure.

Enjoy.

1. These water balloons straight to the face...

via GIPHY

2. This dog running...

via GIPHY

3. This corn becoming popcorn...

via GIPHY

4. This watermelon exploding...

via GIPHY

5. This bubble popping...

via GIPHY

6. This chest bump...

via GIPHY

7. This snowball to the face...

via GIPHY

8. This cat drinking...

via GIPHY

9. This minion running...

via GIPHY

10. This pie to the face...

via GIPHY

11. This slam dunk...

via GIPHY

12. This tennis racquet demolishing a cake...

via GIPHY

13. Homer Simpson playing Softball...

via GIPHY

14. This banana exploding...

via GIPHY

15. This dolphin doing a flip...

via GIPHY

16. This skater doing a kickflip...

via GIPHY

17. This lizard catching its dinner...

via GIPHY

18. This bread being pulled apart...

via GIPHY

19. This golfer hitting an apple off someone's head...

via GIPHY

20. This squirrel cleaning itself...

via GIPHY

21. These mousetraps setting off...

via GIPHY

22. This tea being poured...

via GIPHY

23. This woman jumping...

via GIPHY

24. This match being lit...

via GIPHY

25. Grandpa Simpson...

via GIPHY

26. This sloth...

via GIPHY

27. This tattoo being inked...

via GIPHY

28. This lightning striking...

via GIPHY

29. This concrete block being chopped...

via GIPHY

30. Ross Geller's slow clap...

via GIPHY

31. This slow dance...

via GIPHY

32. This baby knocking down a tower of toys...

via GIPHY

33. This girl failing to blow out her birthday candle...

via GIPHY

34. This cat riding on a tortoise...

via GIPHY

35. This woodpecker pecking a tree...

via GIPHY

36. This amazing cork flip...

via GIPHY

37. Niall's lovely face...

via GIPHY

