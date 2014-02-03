One Direction To Earn $1 Billion In One Year From 'Where We Are' World Tour?

3 February 2014, 13:54

One Direction on instagram

The 'Story Of My Life' band's upcoming tour is expected to reach earnings of £447 million in just one year.

One Direction are reportedly expected to ellipse U2's world tour earnings record by pocketing an estimated $1 billion in one year thanks to their upcoming 'Where We Are' stadium tour.

The 'Midnight Memories' five-piece launch the tour in April this year, and are allegedly expected to earn around £611 million across the lengthy jaunt.

This would mean they comfortably beat the previous record of £447 million set by U2's '360 Degree' tour.

"It would be amazing for 1D to climb to the very top of the tour league so early in their career," a spokesperson for One Direction told The Daily Star this week. "That would be a phenomenal testament to the loyalty and support of their fans.

One Direction kick off the tour with a leg across South America starting in Bogota, Columbia on 25th April.

The boys then head back for a UK leg beginning on 23rd May in Dublin, before going on to further shows in Europe in North America.

