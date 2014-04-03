EXCLUSIVE: The Muppets Sing One Direction 'Little Things'

3 April 2014, 07:40

The Muppets Cover 1D!

Kermit & Miss Piggy sing 'Little Things' for Capital!

01:02

Move over Beyonce & Jay-Z, there's a new singing power couple in town!

The Muppets stars Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy have covered One Direction's single 'Little Things'.

Ahead of the premiere for their new movie, 'Muppets Most Wanted', the pair stopped by Capital to share an intimate moment, singing the words to one another.

It was all going so well for the duo, until Kermit put his (webbed) foot in his mouth.

"You've never loved your stomach or your thighs" was a lyric that didn't go down too well with the diva but he soon managed to charm her back around.

Muppets: Most Wanted is out in cinemas now.

