What One Direction Spend Their Money On Has Been Revealed & Their Hair Bill Is UNREAL

3 April 2017, 16:02
On the plus side, they can TOTALLY afford it.
Last week it was revealed that all of the One Direction boys are worth at least £50million each – and it’s jus as well when you look into their accounts…
Yep, in the year before they went on hiatus, the boys spent £24.3MILLION – including £46,321 on grooming, £150,000 on office admin and £801,163 on travelling the world.
The boys also spent £814,000 on legal fees, £258,625 on crew wages, £9,967 on bank charges and £97,000 on insurance alone!
Harry, Louis, Liam, Niall and Zayn made £30.6million profit during the course of their final tour before the hiatus, after their massive spending, and took home directors’ salaries of £561,872 each.
A source told The Sun, “If you're going to be part of a musical juggernaut such as One Direction that makes £63million before tax then you're inevitably going to incur a few expenses along the way.
"But it's fascinating to see just how and where the money was being distributed. The next accounts will be for the first year the band didn't release any new music, so profits will inevitably be down. But so will hairstyling costs."
