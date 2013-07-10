Harry Styles Throws Up During One Direction Concert In Pittsburgh – Video

The 'Little Things' star rushed off stage during the start of a song on the group's current US tour.

One Direction star Harry Styles was reportedly sick mid-concert on the band's tour show in Pittsburgh this week.

The five-piece were in the middle of a performance of 'Rock Me' when fans saw the 19 year-old singer rush off stage.

One fan attempted to catch a glimpse of what was happening off stage as they zoomed into the missing boyband star.

Harry can be seen leaning over and holding a towel as the rest of the group finish the song.

Check out the video footage of One Direction performing 'Rock Me' without Harry below:

Meanwhile, the boys are currently preparing for the release of their first ever 3D movie This Is Us next month.

The group will also release new single 'Best Song Ever' later this month.

[[ This video has been removed ]]