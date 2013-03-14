Harry Styles Wants Taylor Swift Scenes Deleted From One Direction 3D Movie?

14 March 2013, 11:31

The 'Little Things' star is reportedly seeking to alter the final cut of the upcoming film.

Harry Styles is apparently looking to remove scenes involving ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift from the band's forthcoming 3D concert movie.

The 'What Makes You Beautiful' star is rumoured to be upset that the country star has been opening up about their pair's relationship during magazine interviews, according to a new report from InTouch.

"He thinks Taylor's being childish," a source revealed. "He really thought that she of all people would value another celebrity's privacy."

The couple split at the start of 2013 after a heated argument during their Caribbean holiday.

A representative for the female star spoke candidly about the break-up in the recent edition of Vanity Fair magazine – blaming the split on Harry constantly looking at other women. 

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Meanwhile, One Direction announced that they would be adding an additional show to their 'Take Me Home' world tour and filming scenes for their movie at the London O2 Arena show.

The film is planned to hit cinemas in August 2013.

