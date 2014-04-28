One Direction's Harry Styles Advises Niall Horan To Join Dating App Tinder?

28 April 2014, 10:44

Harry Stykes leaving the one Direction after party

The 'You & I' singer is said to be keen to get his fellow boy band star to join up to the dating app.

One Direction star Harry Styles has reportedly been trying to convince bandmate Niall Horan to sign up to Tinder.

The 'Midnight Memories' singer and Niall are both currently single, and fresh claims suggest Harry has been advising Niall to try out the mobile dating app to find love.

"Get on Tinder," Harry told Niall this week, according to The Sun On Sunday, after hearing him moan about being single.

The 'Live While We're Young' singers also opened up about the constant split rumours that plague them, insisting the group isn't going anywhere.

"We always hear rumours about us splitting but we're not," Harry added. "We're already recording our fourth album."

One Direction kicked off their 'Where We Are' stadium world tour over the weekend, which arrives on UK shores in May.

