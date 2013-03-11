One Direction Pull Competition Asking Fans To Submit Tattoo Pictures For Their 3D Movie

The 'One Thing' singers have now deleted posts asking for videos and pictures of fans with tattoos about them.

One Direction were forced to remove a message from their social networking accounts after being accused of encouraging their young fan base to get tattoos.

The 'Live While We're Young' five-piece posted on both Twitter and Facebook on Saturday (9th March) asking fans if they have any One Direction tattoos, and urging them to get in touch so they can be part of the band's upcoming concert movie 1D3D.

"Have a real #1D tattoo? Show us! Submit a 90 sec YoUTube video to 1d3dfan@gmail.com and show us why you should be in the @1D3Dmovie," the band posted, leading to an estimated 4000 retweets and 6000 likes from fans.

However, a spokesperson has now commented on the post after claims it was encouraging their young fans to get tattoos despite the legal age to get body art being 18 in the UK, and the posts have since been deleted.

"The tweet was posted in error and has now been removed," One Direction spokesperson Simon Jones has since said. "One Direction do not want to encourage any of their fans to get 1D tattoos."

Over the weekend a picture emerged online that seemingly confirmed band member Harry Styles has had a large tattoo of a butterfly inked onto his abdomen in recent weeks.

One Direction's 'Take Me Home' world tour performed in Belfast last night (10th March) and continues with another show in the city tonight (11th March).

