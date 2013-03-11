One Direction Pull Competition Asking Fans To Submit Tattoo Pictures For Their 3D Movie

11 March 2013, 11:31

The 'One Thing' singers have now deleted posts asking for videos and pictures of fans with tattoos about them.

One Direction were forced to remove a message from their social networking accounts after being accused of encouraging their young fan base to get tattoos.

The 'Live While We're Young' five-piece posted on both Twitter and Facebook on Saturday (9th March) asking fans if they have any One Direction tattoos, and urging them to get in touch so they can be part of the band's upcoming concert movie 1D3D.

"Have a real #1D tattoo? Show us! Submit a 90 sec YoUTube video to 1d3dfan@gmail.com and show us why you should be in the @1D3Dmovie," the band posted, leading to an estimated 4000 retweets and 6000 likes from fans.

However, a spokesperson has now commented on the post after claims it was encouraging their young fans to get tattoos despite the legal age to get body art being 18 in the UK, and the posts have since been deleted.

"The tweet was posted in error and has now been removed," One Direction spokesperson Simon Jones has since said. "One Direction do not want to encourage any of their fans to get 1D tattoos."

View a picture of One Direction on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2013 below:

Over the weekend a picture emerged online that seemingly confirmed band member Harry Styles has had a large tattoo of a butterfly inked onto his abdomen in recent weeks.

One Direction's 'Take Me Home' world tour performed in Belfast last night (10th March) and continues with another show in the city tonight (11th March).

Watch a playlist of all of One Direction's music videos below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Cheryl

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl

Liam Payne

The Internet Thinks That Liam Payne's Rollacoaster Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped To Remove His Nipples...

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

WATCH: It's Coming - Harry Styles Has Dropped The Coolest TV Advert For His Upcoming Single
Briana Jungwirth

Social Media Trolls Are Saying That Briana "Doesn't Deserve To Have Kids" After She Enjoyed A Night Out With Friends

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10