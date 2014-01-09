BRIT Awards 2014: One Direction And Rudimental Lead 'Best British Group' Nominations List

9 January 2014, 18:06

British boy band One Direction join the likes of Rudimental and Disclosure in the hotly contested category.

One Direction and Rudimental are among the acts nominated for British Group for the BRIT Awards 2014, following today's revealing of this year's nominees.

'Story Of My Life' five-piece One Direction celebrate their nomination after a huge year that included the release of their third album 'Midnight Memories' and their massive' Take Me Home' world tour.

Rudimental have continued to see big success in 2013 with singles from their critically acclaimed album 'Home', while Disclosure also join them in the category after a year of chart hits.

The British Group category also features both 'Of The Night' band Bastille and Arctic Monkeys.

See the full list of nominees for British Group below:

Disclosure

One Direction

Rudimental

Arctic Monkeys

Bastille

