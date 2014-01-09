BRIT Awards 2014: One Direction And Rudimental Lead 'Best British Group' Nominations List

British boy band One Direction join the likes of Rudimental and Disclosure in the hotly contested category.

One Direction and Rudimental are among the acts nominated for British Group for the BRIT Awards 2014, following today's revealing of this year's nominees.

'Story Of My Life' five-piece One Direction celebrate their nomination after a huge year that included the release of their third album 'Midnight Memories' and their massive' Take Me Home' world tour.

Rudimental have continued to see big success in 2013 with singles from their critically acclaimed album 'Home', while Disclosure also join them in the category after a year of chart hits.

The British Group category also features both 'Of The Night' band Bastille and Arctic Monkeys.

Remember to click here for your chance to win tickets to the BRIT Awards 2014

See the full list of nominees for British Group below:

Disclosure

[[ This video has been removed ]]

One Direction

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Rudimental

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Arctic Monkeys

Bastille