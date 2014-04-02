Backstreet Boys Warn One Direction Not To "Burn Out Too Quickly"

Singer Howie Dorough says One Direction will have longevity if they "pace themselves".

Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough has warned One Direction not to "burn out" too quickly.

The 40 year-old advised the group to pace themselves and not get lost in the excesses of fame.

"One Direction remind me so much of us back in the day, all that mania," he told the Daily Star. "It's a marathon, not a sprint, so pace yourselves so you don't burn out too quickly."

He continued: "They have credited us as their inspiration, which is very flattering, but I can see how people get lost in this business when it comes to excesses in fame, success and money."

The star then confessed that his younger self would have ignored such advice, adding: "If we give 1D advice, would they even want to take it? I don’t know if we would’ve at their age.

"But people who keep their feet on the ground don’t go away, so they need a good support system around them. If they write great, timeless music and be good to their fans they'll have a long career."

The Backstreet Boys continue their UK tour, which is supported by All Saints, in Glasgow on 3rd April.

