Backstreet Boys Warn One Direction Not To "Burn Out Too Quickly"

2 April 2014, 14:44

The Backstreet Boys posing together

Singer Howie Dorough says One Direction will have longevity if they "pace themselves".

Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough has warned One Direction not to "burn out" too quickly.

The 40 year-old advised the group to pace themselves and not get lost in the excesses of fame. 

"One Direction remind me so much of us back in the day, all that mania," he told the Daily Star. "It's a marathon, not a sprint, so pace yourselves so you don't burn out too quickly."

He continued: "They have credited us as their inspiration, which is very flattering, but I can see how people get lost in this business when it comes to excesses in fame, success and money."

The star then confessed that his younger self would have ignored such advice, adding: "If we give 1D advice, would they even want to take it? I don’t know if we would’ve at their age.

"But people who keep their feet on the ground don’t go away, so they need a good support system around them. If they write great, timeless music and be good to their fans they'll have a long career." 

The Backstreet Boys continue their UK tour, which is supported by All Saints, in Glasgow on 3rd April.

You may also like...

> What To Expect From One Direction's New Album

[[ This video has been removed ]]
One Direction - Midnight Memories on MUZU.TV.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Cheryl

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl

Liam Payne

The Internet Thinks That Liam Payne's Rollacoaster Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped To Remove His Nipples...

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

WATCH: It's Coming - Harry Styles Has Dropped The Coolest TV Advert For His Upcoming Single
Briana Jungwirth

Social Media Trolls Are Saying That Briana "Doesn't Deserve To Have Kids" After She Enjoyed A Night Out With Friends

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10