Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - 'Just Hold On'

9 March 2017, 08:03

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - 'Just Hold On'

Official Music Video

03:27

This is like one long Louis-y road-trip. We're squealing too.

Have you ever wanted to tour the world with the only voice you hear being Louis Tomlinson's? Then, all you need to do is watch the brand new video for his collaboration with Steve Aoki, for 'Just Hold On'.

While the track was released in late-2016, we now have a video for the smash hit, and we feel jealous of anyone who's relationship is more adorable than that in the video, itself.

> “He’s A Nice Guy” Little Mix Stick Up For Louis Tomlinson After The Paparazzi Incident

Starring two people, we hop from country-to-country as the pair start of in England, but are soon whisked off through some trippy portal and end up in Las Vegas, watching Steve Aoki. Well, it's easier than getting the bus, isn't it?

The upbeat dancey vibes of the tune match with the young couple's antics, as they win big and even end up having a cheeky wedding in Vegas, too. What happens in Vegas, also happens in Steve Aoki's music video.

Unfortunately, there was no sign of Louis in the video, but we'll forgive him for this just being so damn cute.

> You Can Hear Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki's 'Just Hold On' RN, But Downloading Our App!

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - 'Just Hold On' Lyrics:

[Verse 1: Louis Tomlinson]
Wish that you could build a time machine
So you could see
The things no one can see
Feels like you're standing on the edge
Looking at the stars
And wishing you were them

[Pre-Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]
‪What do you do when a chapter ends?‬
‪Do you close the book and never read it again?‬
‪Where do you go when your story's done?‬
‪You can be who you were or who you'll become‬
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, if it all goes wrong‬
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, darling just hold on‬

[Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]
‪The sun goes down and it comes back up‬
‪The world it turns no matter what‬
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, if it all goes wrong
Darling, just hold on

[Post-Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, darling, just hold on
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh

[Verse 2: Louis Tomlinson]
It's not over 'til it's all been said‬
‪It's not over 'til your dying breath‬
‪So what do you want them to say when you're gone?‬
‪That you gave up or that you kept going on?‬

[Pre-Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]
‪What do you do when a chapter ends?‬
‪Do you close the book and never read it again?‬
‪Where do you go when your story's done?‬
‪You can be who you were or who you'll become‬
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, ‪if it all goes wrong‬
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, darling just hold on‬

[Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]
‪The sun goes down and it comes back up‬
‪The world it turns no matter what‬
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, if it all goes wrong
Darling, just hold on

[Post-Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh
Darling, just hold on
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh
If it all goes wrong
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh
Darling just hold on

[Outro: Louis Tomlinson]
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh
If it all goes wrong, darling just hold on

You May Also Like...

Louis Hugs Simon & Dermot At The X Factor Final

00:45

Trending On Capital FM

Disappointed woman looks at her mobile phone

There's An Exclusive Tinder For The Elite... And If You're Not Pretty Enough, You're Not Allowed In!
Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Louis Tomlinson Music

See more Louis Tomlinson Music

Louis Tomlinson Latest

See more Louis Tomlinson Latest

Little Mix Louis Tomlinson

“He’s A Nice Guy” Little Mix Stick Up For Louis Tomlinson After The Paparazzi Incident

Louis Tomlinson Eleanor Calder statement

A ‘Statement’ Has Emerged From One Of The Airport Girls Who Attacked Eleanor Calder
Louis Tomlinson

Fans Rally Around Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Following His Paparazzi Incident Arrest
Brian Jungwirth Eleanor Calder Louis Tomlinson

Briana Jungwirth’s Mate Reveals She Wanted To Get Back Together With Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson & Steve Aoki Cut James Corden from

WATCH: James Corden's Making It His Mission To Improve Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki's 'Just Hold On'