Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - 'Just Hold On'

This is like one long Louis-y road-trip. We're squealing too.

Have you ever wanted to tour the world with the only voice you hear being Louis Tomlinson's? Then, all you need to do is watch the brand new video for his collaboration with Steve Aoki, for 'Just Hold On'.

While the track was released in late-2016, we now have a video for the smash hit, and we feel jealous of anyone who's relationship is more adorable than that in the video, itself.

Starring two people, we hop from country-to-country as the pair start of in England, but are soon whisked off through some trippy portal and end up in Las Vegas, watching Steve Aoki. Well, it's easier than getting the bus, isn't it?

The upbeat dancey vibes of the tune match with the young couple's antics, as they win big and even end up having a cheeky wedding in Vegas, too. What happens in Vegas, also happens in Steve Aoki's music video.

Unfortunately, there was no sign of Louis in the video, but we'll forgive him for this just being so damn cute.

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - 'Just Hold On' Lyrics:

[Verse 1: Louis Tomlinson]

Wish that you could build a time machine

So you could see

The things no one can see

Feels like you're standing on the edge

Looking at the stars

And wishing you were them [Pre-Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]

‪What do you do when a chapter ends?‬

‪Do you close the book and never read it again?‬

‪Where do you go when your story's done?‬

‪You can be who you were or who you'll become‬

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, if it all goes wrong‬

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, darling just hold on‬ [Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]

‪The sun goes down and it comes back up‬

‪The world it turns no matter what‬

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, if it all goes wrong

Darling, just hold on [Post-Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, darling, just hold on

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh [Verse 2: Louis Tomlinson]

It's not over 'til it's all been said‬

‪It's not over 'til your dying breath‬

‪So what do you want them to say when you're gone?‬

‪That you gave up or that you kept going on?‬ [Pre-Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]

‪What do you do when a chapter ends?‬

‪Do you close the book and never read it again?‬

‪Where do you go when your story's done?‬

‪You can be who you were or who you'll become‬

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, ‪if it all goes wrong‬

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, darling just hold on‬ [Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]

‪The sun goes down and it comes back up‬

‪The world it turns no matter what‬

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh, if it all goes wrong

Darling, just hold on [Post-Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh

Darling, just hold on

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh

If it all goes wrong

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh

Darling just hold on [Outro: Louis Tomlinson]

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh oh

