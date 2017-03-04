Fans Rally Around Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Following His Paparazzi Incident Arrest

Fans have shown their support for the star after the paparazzi “provoked and caused the altercation”.

Fans have come out in force after Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder got caught up in a brawl with photographers at the airport after flying from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, and the 1D star was released on a $20,000 bail.

A source told TMZ that a photographer was harassing Louis at the baggage claim area and according to the site, “[Louis] allegedly pulled the photographer to the floor by his legs. The photographer fell backwards and struck his back and head on the floor.”

Then as the couple tried to leave a woman started filming Eleanor and the two of them ended up in a “physical altercation” which ended up with the woman and the photographer performing citizens arrests.

Louis was arrested for simple battery and taken to an LAPD jail, but posted bail and was released less than an hour later, but is due to appear in an LA court on March 29th.

A source told The Sun, “"Louis was really upset. After being filmed he told the snapper to stop, but he didn’t take kindly to the request. The row turned into a scuffle causing airport security to pull them apart."

Louis' lawyer also released a statement saying, "The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis. It's not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence."

Fans were quick to show their support for the couple, tweeting after the incident:

just watched the video.. it's truly sick I feel so bad for louis and eleanor :( — ruth (@zaynxswift) March 4, 2017

You two deserve nothing but good things. I'm so sorry @Louis_Tomlinson @EleanorJCalder — Vero (@LovingMadrid4) March 4, 2017

@Louis_Tomlinson can't believe how some people can be so rude. You're such a good boyfriend to protect her like that. #WeSupportLouis — namelesslottie (@1d_little_sis) March 4, 2017

louis is an amazing person and deserves to be respected #WeSupportLouis pic.twitter.com/mWzkjAPAkc — Julia (@cashtonnstan) March 4, 2017

I'm so fucking mad. This world is out of control srsly attacking el to get photos from her but then louis gets arrested? — #TvdForever (@LjpIsMyBatman) March 4, 2017

@Louis_Tomlinson I am really sorry about what happened to you. Eleanor and you did not deserve that and I hope you're both okay! Love you! — Sofi (@spoby_olicity13) March 4, 2017

If you see anyone attacking your loved one, you would DO ANYTHING to stop it. I don't blame Louis at all. — beth noelle (@nakedmagic) March 4, 2017

@Louis_Tomlinson I hope you and eleanor are ok neither of you deserve to be treated like that x — nicole (@louisjpax) March 4, 2017

@Louis_Tomlinson i'm so sorry, that this happened, i can't believe that they done that with another human, with your girlfriend — Styles (@oneprettywolf) March 4, 2017

All I hope now is that Louis & Eleanor are both ok. and that they realise how much we support them both#WeSupportLouis #WeSupportEleanor pic.twitter.com/KQ1fk4nrDm — Zaddy Zayn (@elpida_styles_) March 4, 2017

Louis has been through ENOUGH. — carla (@xziamsmagic) March 4, 2017

Yet the paps and the girls who ATTACKED Eleanor for no reason , don't get arrested but Louis does? For self defense? — sam (@Iukejournals) March 4, 2017