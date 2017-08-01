Louis Tomlinson Shares His True Feelings About Justin Bieber Cancelling His Tour Dates & Fans Are Split

Louis Tomlinson Shares His Thoughts On Justin Bieber’s Cancelled Tour Dates 00:12

If anyone is gonna know what it's like playing hundreds of huge shows every year, it's a member of One Direction!

Justin Bieber's 'Purpose' tour has been going for a long time now. Beginning back in March 2016, JB performed shows all over the world, including some standout live sets here in the UK.

However, with just 15 dates remaining, Justin made the decision to cancel the rest of the tour due to being exhausted and needing a break.

One person who certainly knows all about performing shows across the planet to screaming fans is 1D's Louis Tomlinson and the 'Back To You' singer has had his say about JB's decision.

Jul 20, 2017

The video above from 92.3 AMP Radio shows Louis stating, "Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally, but I also think, to a certain degree, when you're signing up to something, you should see it through."

Referencing the fact fans are now gonna miss out on seeing their hero perform, Louis added, "There's never enough that I can say or do for the fans...at the end of the day, it's the people who are buying the records that are putting you where you are."

Jul 22, 2017

Fans have been split on Louis' comments, with many backing his opinion, whilst others feel he's been to harsh on Justin...

What sad is Bieber stans should know better how media loves to create misleading news that incriminate Justin.It's no different w Louis here — oss (@kumss__) August 1, 2017

Louis & Liam shaded Justin and they're flopping. Harry & Niall never did that and they're doing great on the charts. We love Bieber Karma — carina (@purposemelody) August 1, 2017

I do love you. @Louis_Tomlinson but saying that about @justinbieber cancelling his tour I just got annoyed — Kitty_bieber (@Kitty_haggar) August 1, 2017

Louis Tomlinson doesn't know what it's like to tour by himself; he had four mates to lean on. Justin Bieber only had himself. That's that. https://t.co/RlmEbrA4Fs — Ash (@Friedknuckles) August 1, 2017

As he acknowledged needing to be in the right frame of mind, we're sure Louis wasn't coming for JB in this interview, but what are your take on these new comments?

Should Justin have finished his tour even though he was exhausted or was he right to put his mental health first?

