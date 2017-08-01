Louis Tomlinson Shares His True Feelings About Justin Bieber Cancelling His Tour Dates & Fans Are Split

If anyone is gonna know what it's like playing hundreds of huge shows every year, it's a member of One Direction!

Justin Bieber's 'Purpose' tour has been going for a long time now. Beginning back in March 2016, JB performed shows all over the world, including some standout live sets here in the UK.

However, with just 15 dates remaining, Justin made the decision to cancel the rest of the tour due to being exhausted and needing a break.

One person who certainly knows all about performing shows across the planet to screaming fans is 1D's Louis Tomlinson and the 'Back To You' singer has had his say about JB's decision.

 

 

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) onJul 20, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

The video above from 92.3 AMP Radio shows Louis stating, "Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally, but I also think, to a certain degree, when you're signing up to something, you should see it through."

Referencing the fact fans are now gonna miss out on seeing their hero perform, Louis added, "There's never enough that I can say or do for the fans...at the end of the day, it's the people who are buying the records that are putting you where you are."

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onJul 22, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Fans have been split on Louis' comments, with many backing his opinion, whilst others feel he's been to harsh on Justin...

As he acknowledged needing to be in the right frame of mind, we're sure Louis wasn't coming for JB in this interview, but what are your take on these new comments?

Should Justin have finished his tour even though he was exhausted or was he right to put his mental health first?

