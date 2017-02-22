Louis Tomlinson 'CONFIRMS' That He's Attending The BRITs Tonight

22 February 2017, 17:23

Louis Tomlinson BRITs

Could there really be a 1D reunion!?

We wanted the BRIT Awards to be the place we get a One Direction reunion and we might actually be one step closer to that happening.

According to a fan who met Louis earlier today, the 1D lad confirmed that he will be in attendance at the BRIT Awards TONIGHT.

Spotify Leaked The Chainsmokers & Coldplay's Collab - Will They It Debut At The BRITs!?

Alongside some pics of Louis with the fans...

Apparently Louis told them that he was "buzzing" to be heading to the BRITs...

WE ARE SO EXCITED!

