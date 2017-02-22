Louis Tomlinson 'CONFIRMS' That He's Attending The BRITs Tonight

Now Playing
22 February 2017, 17:23
Could there really be a 1D reunion!?
We wanted the BRIT Awards to be the place we get a One Direction reunion and we might actually be one step closer to that happening.
According to a fan who met Louis earlier today, the 1D lad confirmed that he will be in attendance at the BRIT Awards TONIGHT.
Alongside some pics of Louis with the fans...
UPDATE || Louis with two fans today! pic.twitter.com/qVwsKtxspE— H&L Updates! (@OfficialWithHL) February 22, 2017
UPDATE || Louis with some fans today! (2) pic.twitter.com/WxCyzCy1nj— H&L Updates! (@OfficialWithHL) February 22, 2017
Apparently Louis told them that he was "buzzing" to be heading to the BRITs...
UPDATE || Louis told to a fan that he is going to the #Brits and she's asked him if he was excited and he replied "Yes, I'm buzzing"!— H&L Updates! (@OfficialWithHL) February 22, 2017
WE ARE SO EXCITED!
