Louis Tomlinson 'CONFIRMS' That He's Attending The BRITs Tonight

Could there really be a 1D reunion!?

We wanted the BRIT Awards to be the place we get a One Direction reunion and we might actually be one step closer to that happening.

According to a fan who met Louis earlier today, the 1D lad confirmed that he will be in attendance at the BRIT Awards TONIGHT.

Alongside some pics of Louis with the fans...

UPDATE || Louis with two fans today! pic.twitter.com/qVwsKtxspE — H&L Updates! (@OfficialWithHL) February 22, 2017

UPDATE || Louis with some fans today! (2) pic.twitter.com/WxCyzCy1nj — H&L Updates! (@OfficialWithHL) February 22, 2017

Apparently Louis told them that he was "buzzing" to be heading to the BRITs...

UPDATE || Louis told to a fan that he is going to the #Brits and she's asked him if he was excited and he replied "Yes, I'm buzzing"! — H&L Updates! (@OfficialWithHL) February 22, 2017

WE ARE SO EXCITED!

