Liam Payne Confirms His Baby Is Called ‘Bear’ – And Reveals What He & Cheryl Do At Home

Clue: it’s a lot like what we all do on our days off…

Earlier in the week, we revealed that Liam Payne and Cheryl had decided to call their new baby ‘Bear’ – and the man himself confirmed the name last night… following a Twitter exchange with Bear Grylls!

Bear Grylls Tweeted the couple, “Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure...” to which Liam replied, “Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss” [sic]

@BearGrylls @CherylOfficial Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 2, 2017

As well as finally revealing the name of their new little man, Liam also gave fans a little insight into what he and Cheryl get up to at home now they’re new parents.

While you might think two pop star parents are spending their nights at fancy restaurants with their celeb pals… you’re more likely to find Cheryl and Liam plotted on the sofa watching telly!

Liam was mobbed by fans wanting selfies with him in London last night – and he recognised one of them from their recent appearance on daytime courtroom reality show, Judge Rinder!

The former One Direction star told the fan, “Were you on Judge Rinder? I saw you, I saw you. There’s a lot of daytime TV at home now we’ve got the baby. I didn’t see the end so don’t tell me what happened! Just say you won!”

Well, we’re happy to see even global megastars are really just like us – the lure of daytime telly is just too great!