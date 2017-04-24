Liam Payne's Ex Sophia Smith Supposedly Got In Touch After The Birth Of His Son But Twitter's Not Buying It

24 April 2017, 14:48

Liam Payne Sophia Smith

Looks like all their exes are getting in touch.

Much like when Cheryl’s ex husband, Ashley Cole, messaged the Girls Aloud singer after the birth of her son, it looks like Liam Payne’s ex girlfriend, Sophia Smith, also messaged the One Direction lad! 

How amicable!

> Cheryl Was Reduced To 'Tears' After Ex Ashley Cole Got In Touch After The Birth Of Her Son

Pic: Getty
 
Sophia and Liam dated for two years before breaking up for good back in October 2015. 

Speaking at Coachella 2017, Sophia revealed that she “messaged to congratulate him. We’re all good. I’m happy for him”. This comes after she previously declared the age-gap between Liam and Cheryl “so weird” shortly after the romance was made public. 

Whilst some fans were less than complimentary about the fashion blogger...

... others have dismissed the rumours all together stating that Sophia's sister has reportedly deemed the supposed quotes as false and untrue. 

