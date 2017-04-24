Liam Payne's Ex Sophia Smith Supposedly Got In Touch After The Birth Of His Son But Twitter's Not Buying It

Now Playing
Slide Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos Download 'Slide' on iTunes
24 April 2017, 14:48
Looks like all their exes are getting in touch.
Much like when Cheryl’s ex husband, Ashley Cole, messaged the Girls Aloud singer after the birth of her son, it looks like Liam Payne’s ex girlfriend, Sophia Smith, also messaged the One Direction lad!
How amicable!
Speaking at Coachella 2017, Sophia revealed that she “messaged to congratulate him. We’re all good. I’m happy for him”. This comes after she previously declared the age-gap between Liam and Cheryl “so weird” shortly after the romance was made public.
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!
Whilst some fans were less than complimentary about the fashion blogger...
Sophia didn't care about Liam until he had lots of money to spend and give. pic.twitter.com/2O8Srusson— Rocco (@lgbtiqlarry) April 22, 2017
@GOUpdates1D yeah after she criticised them she "congratulated" yeah yeah what can i say what a hell of a congrats— AWA (@5Sexy1DLads) April 22, 2017
... others have dismissed the rumours all together stating that Sophia's sister has reportedly deemed the supposed quotes as false and untrue.
@Sophliams It's not true!!! Her sister confirmed it— Leah (@leahrose203) April 23, 2017
@Sophliams It's fake, Zoe tweeted about it— Eleanor Calder (@HereForEJCalder) April 23, 2017
THIS IS NOT TRUE. her sister Zoe said that thus is a lie— UpdatesOfEl,Pez&Soph (@ReasonToLoveEJC) April 23, 2017
Liam And Cheryl Dancing Together At X Factor 2015 Final
00:31