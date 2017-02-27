"He’s Also Dipping Into Dance" New Details Of Liam Payne's Solo Album Have Got Us SO Excited

27 February 2017, 16:56

Liam Payne & Drake

It's all sounding really, really amazing so far!

It feels like we've been seeing pictures of Liam Payne working on his solo music in the studio forever and we've been patiently sitting here waiting for a single, album or anything to emerge.

Well whilst we still don't have any music to listen to, we do have some new info about what kind of sound we can expect to hear when music is released and now we're overly excited!

Ed Sheeran Has Revealed New Details About Harry Styles' Solo Music & We're Even More Excited

One person who has been in the studio with Liam and has revealed a bit of info is Digital Farm Animals, whose smash hit 'Millionaire' alongside Nelly dominated the airwaves throughout 2016.

 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) onFeb 4, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Speaking to a tabloid recently, Digital Farm Animals claimed, “I’ve been doing a lot with Liam. I’ve not heard much of the other stuff that he’s been doing but I can say he is really talented. He writes very well, he’s also started producing as well."

“He just comes up with these great ideas so it made sense for him to have more control, I guess. I kind of helped him, the stuff that we have been doing I helped produce it, showed him some things and we wrote it. I mean he has so many talents that people don’t know.”

 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) onDec 20, 2016 at 12:44am PST

Discussing the genre of Liam's upcoming album, DFA revealed, “I have no idea when it will come out, but we have been working on a few bits together. He is doing a lot of R&B stuff but he’s also dipping into dance. The things we are doing are definitely down the dance lane.”

Ooh super exciting - now if we could get a release date and a sneak preview of the tracks that would be great thanks Liam!

You may also like...

Liam Payne Winks At Cheryl Back In 2008!

01:04

Trending On Capital FM

Stormzy in the Capital Studio with Roman 2

Stormzy Missed Out On A Once In A Lifetime Experience With Katy Perry & The Reason Is Too Funny
Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Cheryl bump

She's Confirmed It! Cheryl FINALLY Reveals Her Bump In New Photoshoot & She Looks Stunning!

Cheryl

Cheryl Liam Kardashians

Cheryl’s Apparently Been Getting Parenting Advice From One Very Famous Kardashian!

Cheryl

Ed Sheeran Harry Styles

Ed Sheeran Has Revealed New Details About Harry Styles' Solo Music & We're Even More Excited

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Louis Tomlinson BRITs

Louis Tomlinson 'CONFIRMS' That He's Attending The BRITs Tonight

Louis Tomlinson

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding

Fans Think Ed Sheeran Might Duet With Harry Styles At The BRITs & Could You Just IMAGINE

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder

"They Are An Item Again" - Louis Tomlinson And Eleanor Calder Are Reportedly Back Together!

Louis Tomlinson

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Harry Styles Changing Hair Hero Wide

Harry Styles' Hair Through The Years: 14 Pics Of His Locks Looking SERIOUSLY Luscious