The Internet Thinks That Liam Payne's Rollacoaster Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped To Remove His Nipples...

22 March 2017, 13:53

Liam Payne

All the important news.

One Direction lad Liam Payne has been attempting to launch his own solo career which, most recently, has included a high-profile photo shoot with super cool magazine, Rollacoaster. 

But sadly for Payno, the cover is gaining attention for all the wrong reasons. 

> “She’s Always Been My Dream Girl” Liam Payne Opens Up About Cheryl For The First Time

Liam Payne on the cover of Rollacoaster

Fans were admiring his new cover when they began questioning one thing: Where are his nipples?

Which is obviously a very important question. 

Look closely - we dare you to try and find them. 

However, photographer Buzz White (coolest name ever?) has now come out and attempted to offer an explanation on Instagram, stating that the angle of the photo is to blame. 

“For all those that are quick to pass comments on my @liampayne cover for @rollacoastermagazine regarding the over use of retouching. As you can see from the before and after shots that NO REMOVAL of the nipple has occurred. It’s merely down to the angle of how it was shot”, he commented. 

So, the mystery of Liam Payne’s disappearing nipples has been solved. You can all go about your day now.

You May Also Like...

Instagrams Biggest Hotties: Liam Payne

Biggest Instagram Hotties: Liam Payne

00:53

Trending On Capital FM

Stephen Bear Chloe Sims

TOWIE’s Chloe Sims Slates Stephen Bear For “Outright” Asking Brands To Send Him Free Stuff

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Briana Jungwirth

Social Media Trolls Are Saying That Briana "Doesn't Deserve To Have Kids" After She Enjoyed A Night Out With Friends
Liam and Cheryl at St James's London carol concert

“She’s Always Been My Dream Girl” Liam Payne Opens Up About Cheryl For The First Time

Cheryl Liam Payne

Fans Think Leaked Documents Reveal How Cheryl & Liam Payne Are Going To Announce Their Baby News

Cheryl

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Gigi Hadid poses with Zayn

Zayn Malik Opens Up About His “Difficult” Second Album & Overcoming His Eating Disorder

ZAYN

Harry Styles Dunkirk PG-13 Rating Asset

Harry Styles' Dunkirk Is Rated PG-13, Meaning Loads Of Directioners Won't Actually Be Able To Watch It
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - Just Hold On

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - 'Just Hold On'

Louis Tomlinson

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10