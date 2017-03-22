The Internet Thinks That Liam Payne's Rollacoaster Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped To Remove His Nipples...

One Direction lad Liam Payne has been attempting to launch his own solo career which, most recently, has included a high-profile photo shoot with super cool magazine, Rollacoaster.

But sadly for Payno, the cover is gaining attention for all the wrong reasons.

Fans were admiring his new cover when they began questioning one thing: Where are his nipples?

Why has Liam Payne got no nipples pic.twitter.com/rKqmtv5VSL — Dusty Baxter-Wright (@dbaxterwright) March 17, 2017

I dont go here but does liam payne not have nipples ? — logan (@poedamercn) March 17, 2017

biiiiiTCH LIAM PAYNE GOT ME SHOOK, MY WIG FLEW JUST LIKE HIS NIPPLES IN THESE PICTURES pic.twitter.com/aJlcu2QA9L — ˗ˏˋ federica ˎˊ˗ (@everdeensarrows) March 17, 2017

Missing: Liam Payne's nipples jack and sally

If found please return to liam he misses them pic.twitter.com/YnoRmLVk3k — Megan (@certifiedlxrrie) March 17, 2017

IS IT JUST THE ANGLE OR DOES LIAM PAYNE NOT HAVE NIPPLES ???? pic.twitter.com/AZXl0b6U62 — kayla (@fOoLf0rYoU) March 17, 2017

WHERES LIAM'S NIPPLES

AMÉM LIAM PAYNE — Nadine (@harryyftcharlie) March 17, 2017

Liam Payne doesn't have nipples. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/2CBzDo2R3M — (@karleysquidward) March 16, 2017

why hasn't liam payne got any nipples — high drama peanut (@miduhyo) March 17, 2017

Which is obviously a very important question.

Look closely - we dare you to try and find them.

However, photographer Buzz White (coolest name ever?) has now come out and attempted to offer an explanation on Instagram, stating that the angle of the photo is to blame.

For all those that are quick to pass comments on my @liampayne cover for @rollacoastermagazine regarding the over use of retouching. As you can see from the before and after shots that NO REMOVAL of the nipple has occurred. It's merely down to the angle of how it was shot For those of you that miss the nipple keep eyes peeled for the issue in April #freethenipple and enjoy your weekend A post shared by Buzz white (@buzzwhitestudio) onMar 18, 2017 at 2:11am PDT

“For all those that are quick to pass comments on my @liampayne cover for @rollacoastermagazine regarding the over use of retouching. As you can see from the before and after shots that NO REMOVAL of the nipple has occurred. It’s merely down to the angle of how it was shot”, he commented.

So, the mystery of Liam Payne’s disappearing nipples has been solved. You can all go about your day now.

