Liam Payne Called Cheryl His Wife AGAIN In An Interview & We Just Can't Deal

24 July 2017, 08:15

Liam Payne calls Cheryl his wife!

During a recent promo interview, One Direction's Liam Payne calls Cheryl his wife sparking secret wedding rumours.

00:47

OMG. Are they actually married already?!

Liam just can't stop referring to Chezza as his wife can he?! In an interview with French website 'On The Move', Liam spoke about writing new music as a father but dropped in the 'W-bomb' rather too casually for us!

He said, "To be honest with you I don’t know yet what it is like to write while being a father, I have not passed through this experience - I have something that I’m preparing with Timbaland and I was writing with Pharrell when his wife was pregnant along with my wife for that matter."

WHAT!?

liam payne what?

via GIPHY

> Here's How Much Liam & Cheryl Care About Being Fined £200 After Failing To Register Baby Bear In Time

Liam Payne had previously spearked rumours that he and Cheryl got married in secret after he referred to the singer as his “wife” during a radio interview in America.  

The One Direction lad was joking about visiting In-N-Out Burger (naturally…) when he commented, “I left my wife and child at home and I was straight out to In-N-Out Burger”. 

This comes after the couple welcomed their first child together, Bear Grey Payne in March but have not yet commented on the marriage rumours. 

Some fans think that it’s not out of the realms of possibility as Cheryl has previously got married in secret before. In 2014 when she married Jena Bernard Fernandez-Versini, the marriage was kept a secret from the press for a whole week. 

Liam Payne admits that his trousers are actually C

Cheryl and Liam seem happier than ever and it seems that Liam is even taking to fatherhood rather well. He commented that he “did all the first day’s worth of nappy changes, because [Cheryl] was so tired, she slept more or less. All day, there was no poo. I was like this is great, I can handle this”. 

You May Also Like...

Liam Payne Winks At Cheryl Back In 2008!

01:04

Trending On Capital FM

Big Brother Secret Task

Details Have Emerged Of A Secret Big Brother Task That Couldn’t Be Shown On TV Because It Was Too Brutal
Justin Bieber goes for a hike with a mystery lady

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Louis tomlinson Niall Horan

WATCH: "Tommo's Got A Banger!" Louis Tomlinson Reveals Niall Horan's Reaction To 'Back To You'

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Louis Tomlinson Mariachi Band With Roman Kemp

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Creases Up As A Mariachi Band Sings His Chats Between Him And Harry Styles!

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Louis Tomlinson baby Freddie

26 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Louis Tomlinson's Baby Boy, Freddie

Louis Tomlinson