Here's How Much Liam & Cheryl Care About Being Fined £200 After Failing To Register Baby Bear In Time

8 May 2017, 13:36

Liam Payne and Cheryl fine

EEEK.

Liam Payne and Cheryl welcomed little Bear Payne into the world on March 22nd, but according to new reports, they’re still yet to sign all the necessary paperwork to finalise the youngster’s arrival.

And by that we mean, they haven’t legally registered his birth. New parents have a 42 day limit which means, failure to do so could result in a £200 fine! 

> Baby Payne Has A Name! Cheryl and Liam Finally Reveal Their Son's Unusual Name!

We completely get it. They’ve both been busy. Liam has been spending most of his time in LA recording his solo music whilst Cheryl has, you know, been getting used to being a first time Mum. 

But considering Cheryl was a member of Girls Aloud and has since paved her way as an X Factor judge, beauty ambassador and runs her own charity whilst Liam is in the BIGGEST boyband on the planet, One Direction and now recording his own solo music, they’re not strapped for cash.

So, we’re thinking that they’re probably not that bothered by a £200 fine. 

Although, we're sure when Liam realised his mistake, he looked a bit like this...

And then thought, 'I'll do it tomorrow. I'm so tired from all these night feeds'...

And one day turned into 42 days later...

Me? Nope. Not me. Nothing to see here.

Whilst maybe Cheryl had no idea that there was a time limit...

Nothing to see here.

When you realise YOU'RE the one that's not ready.

But you're really really sorry.

Until the 42nd day comes and you realise that you still haven't registered your newborn son.

Don't worry, just flash that smile and all will be fine. Right, Cheryl?

You May Also Like...

Liam Payne Winks At Cheryl Back In 2008!

01:04

Trending On Capital FM

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson Claps Back At Fans Who Slammed Her After She Declared 13 Reasons Why Was 'Meh'
POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Harry Styles Sign Of The Times Video 2

Harry Styles - 'Sign Of The Times'

Cheryl Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Legit Thinks Cheryl Named Her Baby After Him Because She Fancies Him!

Cheryl

Cheryl Liam Baby

Baby Payne Has A Name! Cheryl and Liam Finally Reveal Their Son's Unusual Name!

Cheryl

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Harry Styles Dunkirk Trailer

The Official Trailer's Dropped For 'Dunkirk' & There's A Scene Where Harry Styles Is Drowning! NOOO!
Brad Pitt & Harry Styles

People Are Accusing Brad Pitt Of Copying Harry Styles' Photos & We Can Kinda See Why
Harry Styles and Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

WATCH: A Mariachi Band Sang Harry Styles' Tweets, And His Reaction Was The Most Priceless Reaction EVER!

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Louis Tomlinson baby Freddie

26 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Louis Tomlinson's Baby Boy, Freddie

Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 21 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017