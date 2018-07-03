Liam Payne And Cheryl's Ex-Husband 'Separated' After Clashing At London Restaurant

Oh snap!

Liam Payne announced he had split from the mother of his child, Cheryl, after 2 and a half years on dating on Sunday night.

However, it’s since emerged the ‘Familiar’ singer was involved in an altercation with her ex-husband, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, at a restraunt just days before.

Cheryl Hits Back At Claims Her Mum Was The Reason For Her Split From Liam

According to reports, the pair were ‘making threats’ to each other across the room.

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) onJun 21, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

A source told a tabloid: “JB asked his friend why this guy was eyeballing him and then he realised it was his ex’s fella. Liam was snarling and beckoning him over for a fight.

“There was a lot of gesturing, goading each other and making threats across the room. Staff were worried JB would be provoked as he boxes every day.

“But he assured them he was not looking for a fight and would leave because he was getting on an early flight.”

Cheryl ended her marriage with the restaurant owner back in 2016, citing ‘unreasonable behaviour’.

She then found love with Liam, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Happy birthday to Jean Bernard Fernandez Versini! Thank you for bringing all the happiness into Cheryl's life pic.twitter.com/3TN2n9c0tt — Cheryl (@CherylDaily) August 29, 2014

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, she wrote: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family.

“Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018

Love is dead!