Twitter Celebrates Harry Styles Day After Hearing 'Sign Of The Times' First On #HarryOnCapital

"I'm cryyyyyyyying".

Can you guess what the first thing we did this morning when we woke up? No. We didn't brush our teeth. What are we? Monsters? We instead logging into Twitter, just like anyone else would, and we saw something incredible.

"I can't breathe." "I'm shaking." "Stop. I'm crying in class." We dropped the first play of Harry Styles' solo work on Capital Breakfast, and every Twitter user and their dog was shouting and screaming about how excited they were for #HarryOnCapital.

Having spoken to Roman, earlier, about how nervous he was to release music alone, we played those powerful lyrics you were so desperate to hear; "Just stop your crying / It’s a sign of the times / Welcome to the final show"

Unsurprisingly, you loved it.

#HarryOnCapital inner directioner me is fangirling so hard — ÷Chloe÷ (@chloesallyanne_) April 7, 2017

I am crying. I wasn't prepared for this #HarryOnCapital — Jess (@JessVisco) April 7, 2017

I AM ABOUT TO CRY IN THE MIDDLE OF CLASS #harryoncapital — louis ◟̽◞̽ SOTT !! (@homeslouis) April 7, 2017

Harry Styles - 'Sign of the Times' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

Just stop your crying

It’s a sign of the times

Welcome to the final show

Hope you’re wearing your best clothes

You can't bribe the door on your way to the sky

You look pretty good down here

But you ain't really good

[Pre-Chorus]

If we never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

[Chorus]

Just stop your crying

It’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away from here

We gotta get away from here

Just stop your crying

It will be alright

They told me that the end is near

We gotta get away from here

[Verse 2]

Just stop crying

Have the time of your life

Breaking through the atmosphere

And things are pretty good from here

Remember everything will be alright

We can meet again somewhere

Somewhere far away from here

[Pre-Chorus]

If we never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

[Chorus]

Just stop your crying

It’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away from here

We gotta get away from here

Just stop your crying

Baby it will be alright

They told me that the end is near

We gotta get away from here

[Pre-Chorus]

If we never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

[Bridge]

We don't talk enough

We should open up

Before it's all too much

Will we ever learn?

We've been here before

It's just what we know

[Outro]

Stop your crying baby

It’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to, we got to

We got to, we got to

We got to, we got to

