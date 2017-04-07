Twitter Celebrates Harry Styles Day After Hearing 'Sign Of The Times' First On #HarryOnCapital

7 April 2017, 10:55

Harry Styles Sign of the Times Twitter Reacts

"I'm cryyyyyyyying".

Can you guess what the first thing we did this morning when we woke up? No. We didn't brush our teeth. What are we? Monsters? We instead logging into Twitter, just like anyone else would, and we saw something incredible.

"I can't breathe." "I'm shaking." "Stop. I'm crying in class." We dropped the first play of Harry Styles' solo work on Capital Breakfast, and every Twitter user and their dog was shouting and screaming about how excited they were for #HarryOnCapital.

> LISTEN: "I'm A Little Nervous" - Harry Styles Opens Up About His Debut Solo Hit, 'Sign Of The Times'

Harry Styles Capital FM Summertime Ball 2015Pic: PA Images

Having spoken to Roman, earlier, about how nervous he was to release music alone, we played those powerful lyrics you were so desperate to hear; "Just stop your crying / It’s a sign of the times / Welcome to the final show"

Unsurprisingly, you loved it.

You can download Harry Styles' 'Sign of the Times' on iTunes.

> Download Our App, And You Can Listen To Harry Styles Over And Over Again!

Harry Styles - 'Sign of the Times' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]
Just stop your crying
It’s a sign of the times
Welcome to the final show
Hope you’re wearing your best clothes
You can't bribe the door on your way to the sky
You look pretty good down here
But you ain't really good

[Pre-Chorus]
If we never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets

[Chorus]
Just stop your crying
It’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away from here
We gotta get away from here
Just stop your crying
It will be alright
They told me that the end is near
We gotta get away from here

[Verse 2]
Just stop crying
Have the time of your life
Breaking through the atmosphere
And things are pretty good from here
Remember everything will be alright
We can meet again somewhere
Somewhere far away from here

[Pre-Chorus]
If we never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets

[Chorus]
Just stop your crying
It’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away from here
We gotta get away from here
Just stop your crying
Baby it will be alright
They told me that the end is near
We gotta get away from here

[Pre-Chorus]
If we never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets

[Bridge]
We don't talk enough
We should open up
Before it's all too much
Will we ever learn?
We've been here before
It's just what we know

[Outro]
Stop your crying baby
It’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away
We got to get away
We got to get away
We got to get away
We got to get away
We got to, we got to
We got to, we got to
We got to, we got to

You May Also Like...

Best Bits Of One Direction Kissing

00:49

Trending On Capital FM

Cheryl Liam Ashley Cole

Cheryl Was Reduced To 'Tears' After Ex Ashley Cole Got In Touch After The Birth Of Her Son

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Liam Payne Leaked Video

Liam Payne’s Solo Music Could Drop NEXT MONTH And We Could Not Be More Hyped

Sarah Harding Cheryl Liam Payne

Cheryl’s Bandmate Sarah Harding Defends The Age Gap Between Her And Liam Payne

Cheryl

One Direction

What One Direction Spend Their Money On Has Been Revealed & Their Hair Bill Is UNREAL

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Harry Styles 'Sign of the Times' Asset

LISTEN: "I'm A Little Nervous" - Harry Styles Opens Up About His Debut Solo Hit, 'Sign Of The Times'
Harry Styles Cover Art Theory

One Eagle-Eyed Fan Has A BIG Theory About Harry Styles' Cover Art & It's Got Our Attention
Harry Styles

We Finally Know The Name Of Harry Styles' Debut Single & Fans Are Already Losing It

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 21 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10