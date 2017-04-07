Twitter Celebrates Harry Styles Day After Hearing 'Sign Of The Times' First On #HarryOnCapital

Now Playing
Slide Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos Download 'Slide' on iTunes
7 April 2017, 10:55
"I'm cryyyyyyyying".
Can you guess what the first thing we did this morning when we woke up? No. We didn't brush our teeth. What are we? Monsters? We instead logging into Twitter, just like anyone else would, and we saw something incredible.
"I can't breathe." "I'm shaking." "Stop. I'm crying in class." We dropped the first play of Harry Styles' solo work on Capital Breakfast, and every Twitter user and their dog was shouting and screaming about how excited they were for #HarryOnCapital.
Having spoken to Roman, earlier, about how nervous he was to release music alone, we played those powerful lyrics you were so desperate to hear; "Just stop your crying / It’s a sign of the times / Welcome to the final show"
Unsurprisingly, you loved it.
I'm sobbing is so freaking good #SignOfTheTimes #HarryOnCapital— Arabella Tomlinson (@RealArabellaTom) April 7, 2017
#HarryOnCapital inner directioner me is fangirling so hard— ÷Chloe÷ (@chloesallyanne_) April 7, 2017
I am crying. I wasn't prepared for this #HarryOnCapital— Jess (@JessVisco) April 7, 2017
ITS SO GOOD IN CRYING #HarryOnCapital #SignOfTheTimes— skyler savage (@skylersavage09) April 7, 2017
I AM ABOUT TO CRY IN THE MIDDLE OF CLASS #harryoncapital— louis ◟̽◞̽ SOTT !! (@homeslouis) April 7, 2017
i have GOOSEBUMPS #harryoncapital— rosie (@amourosie) April 7, 2017
You can download Harry Styles' 'Sign of the Times' on iTunes.
[Verse 1]
Just stop your crying
It’s a sign of the times
Welcome to the final show
Hope you’re wearing your best clothes
You can't bribe the door on your way to the sky
You look pretty good down here
But you ain't really good
[Pre-Chorus]
If we never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
[Chorus]
Just stop your crying
It’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away from here
We gotta get away from here
Just stop your crying
It will be alright
They told me that the end is near
We gotta get away from here
[Verse 2]
Just stop crying
Have the time of your life
Breaking through the atmosphere
And things are pretty good from here
Remember everything will be alright
We can meet again somewhere
Somewhere far away from here
[Pre-Chorus]
If we never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
[Chorus]
Just stop your crying
It’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away from here
We gotta get away from here
Just stop your crying
Baby it will be alright
They told me that the end is near
We gotta get away from here
[Pre-Chorus]
If we never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
[Bridge]
We don't talk enough
We should open up
Before it's all too much
Will we ever learn?
We've been here before
It's just what we know
[Outro]
Stop your crying baby
It’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away
We got to get away
We got to get away
We got to get away
We got to get away
We got to, we got to
We got to, we got to
We got to, we got to
Best Bits Of One Direction Kissing
00:49