There's A Rap-Remix Of Harry Styles' 'Sign Of The Times' You HAVE To Hear

Harry Styles' debut solo single 'Sign Of The Times' has been blessed with a rap-remix you NEED in your life.

We all love pop music, that's just a given here at the Vodafone Big Top 40, however every now and then, everyone's favourite chart hit will get a rap makeover that we just can't stop listening to.

This time it is Harry Styles' 'Sign Of The Times' which has been reworked by south-east Londoner Reece in an epic rap tune, check it out...

The worlds of pop and rap have well and truly melted into one this year after Ed Sheeran and grime legend Stormzy also teamed up to grab the Vodafone Big Top 40 No.1 spot with their 'Shape Of You' remix.

PIC: SNL

Harry's debut self-titled album is due for release on May 12th with millions of #Directioners all over the world ready to break the internet come that day...

