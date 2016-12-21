Harry Styles And Justin Bieber Have Seriously Annoyed People With Their Winter Coats

21 December 2016, 16:18

Harry Styles Justin Bieber Fur shearling coats

Not cool, guys.

Buying a decent winter coat is a TOUGH job – but it looks like Harry Styles and Justin Bieber made some wrong decisions when they got theirs, as both have been slammed for wearing fur and shearling.

Biebs showed off his humungous fur coat in Los Angeles last night (where the temperature was a pretty toasty 21 degrees) and came under fire from PETA, who slammed his decision to buy fur.

                                                                                                                                                                                        Picture: Splash

They told The Sun, “This caveman couture look is a new low for Justin Bieber. It’s always astounding to see someone with such great fortune and fame show no mercy for animals who simply want to be left alone to live with their families.”

It’s not the first time Justin’s angered the animal rights group – him leaving his pet monkey Mally in Germany after a mix-up with the documentation didn’t go down well, either.

                                                                                                                                                                                       Picture: Splash 

Harry Styles also came under fire for his latest purchase, after fans slated his £4500 shearling coat – made out of sheepskin. Fans were quick to find the Yves Saint Laurent pea coat online and saw the composition of it to be: "Composition:Sheep Skin/Shearling 100%", which had them up in arms as Harry has previously spoken out about wanting people to avoid SeaWorld because the dolphins and whales are kept in captivity.

It’s time to ditch the real fur boys – everyone knows they only way to go is faux! 

