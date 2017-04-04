One Eagle-Eyed Fan Has A BIG Theory About Harry Styles' Cover Art & It's Got Our Attention

4 April 2017, 17:22

Harry Styles Cover Art Theory

Talk about attention to detail!

Just like that, one Harry Styles fan has absolutely blown our minds with this massively detailed fan theory all taken from just one glance at Haz's 'Sign Of The Times' cover art.

Everything We Know About Harry Styles' Debut Album So Far...

Before you read this theory, have a quick look at the cover yourself and what do you see? Just a handsome 1D member chilling in water? A guy wearing the world's soggiest jeans? Hmm, Twitter user @ShipAnchor928 has different ideas...

harry styles cover art

The Twitter user is convinced that it is not just one person we're looking at in the water but TWO...and they're both Harry! Check it out:

We LOVE the idea that Harry is looking down at an older version of himself, especially if it is mirrored in the music...ahhh the possibilities!

Harry Styles' Hair Through The Years: 14 Pics Of His Locks Looking SERIOUSLY Luscious

On the 7th April 2017, Harry Styles will finally be revealing 'Sign Of The Times' to the world. Fellow 1D heartthrobs Louis, ZAYN and Niall have all gone solo and now it's time for HS to take the spotlight!

You may also like...

Harry Styles Stars In 'Dunkirk' Trailer

02:16

Trending On Capital FM

Tyga & Kylie Jenner Split

Kylie Jenner & Tyga Reportedly Split Up & Now His Music Career Might Come To A Halt Too

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Sarah Harding Cheryl Liam Payne

Cheryl’s Bandmate Sarah Harding Defends The Age Gap Between Her And Liam Payne

Cheryl

One Direction

What One Direction Spend Their Money On Has Been Revealed & Their Hair Bill Is UNREAL

One Direction 2015

You Won’t Believe How Much All The Members Of One Direction Are Now Worth

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Harry Styles

We Finally Know The Name Of Harry Styles' Debut Single & Fans Are Already Losing It
Harry Styles

Everything We Know About Harry Styles' Debut Album So Far...

Cheryl Liam Wedding

Could There Be A Payne Wedding On The Cards? Cheryl & Liam Might Tie The Knot “Quickly”

Cheryl

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 21 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10