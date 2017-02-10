The CEO Of Harry Styles' Record Label's Given So Many Details About His Upcoming "Authentic" Solo Work

10 February 2017, 14:54

Harry Styles 2015 American Music Awards

Are you ready to meet the totally "authentic" Harry Styles?

During their hiatus, the 1D boys have all been getting up to their own things; if they're not sparking pregnancy rumours, they're starring in movies alongside Tom Hardy!

But the latest from One Direction is Harry Styles' solo work, which is said to be close to being released. [Insert some excited squeals from us here.]

> Dua Lipa Finally Speaks Out About Her 'Relationship' With Harry Styles...

Rob Stringer, the CEO of Columbia Records, whose other artists include Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Adele, has spoken out about Hazza's upcoming solo debut. Speaking to Billboard, Rob said "We're close and we're very excited.

Harry StylesPic: Getty

"We have a record we're incredibly excited about and it's not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he's here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who's authentic."

While he didn't announce an official release date, we'll take "not far away". EEEEEK!

He later went on to discuss the solo careers of Harry's fellow band members, Niall and Louis, saying they were making "smart choices" and that they're all doing "pretty well". You can say that again, Rob.

We feel like 2017 might be the year of the Harry.

You May Also Like...

Best Bits Of One Direction Kissing

00:49

Trending On Capital FM

Barb Stranger Things

Stranger Things Actress Shannon Purser Opened Up About Her Depression & It's Heartbreaking

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl’s Fashion Photographer Mate Might Have Just Teased Her Nude Pregnancy Shoot

Cheryl

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole in Cannes

Cheryl Revealed What She'd Call Her Baby If It's A Boy & It's Adorable

Cheryl

Cheryl and Liam Payne Hollywood

Are Cheryl & Liam Payne Going To Move To Los Angeles Once Their Baby Is Born?!

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Liam Payne and Cheryl

Fans Think Liam Payne Has Flown Back To The UK Because Cheryl’s About To Give Birth

Cheryl

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Posted A Picture Of A Baby In His Recording Studio & Fans Lost Their Chill
The Chainsmokers Niall Horan

As They Confirm A Collab With Niall Horan, The Chainsmokers Finally Ask The One Question We've All Been Wondering

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Harry Styles Changing Hair Hero Wide

Harry Styles' Hair Through The Years: 14 Pics Of His Locks Looking SERIOUSLY Luscious