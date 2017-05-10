The ‘Troublemaker’ Is Coming Back To The Ball – Olly Murs Joins The #CapitalSTB Line-Up!

10 May 2017, 07:29

Olly Murs

You ready to see those famous dance moves in person at Wembley? We are!

He’s one of the UK’s biggest entertainers… and Olly Murs is back to get you dancing with his HUGE pop hits at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

#CapitalSTB 2017 Line-Up - Little Mix, Sean Paul, Maroon 5 & MORE Are Coming To The Ball!

With four number ones under his belt and more hits than you can name, Olly’s always one of the most popular performers at our events… and we know he’s going to put on one hell of a show for you this year!

It takes a special kind of entertainer to get the crowd going quite like Olly does, and getting 80,000 of you on your feet and dancing is going to be no problem for this cheeky chap!

So make sure you’re at Wembley Stadium on 10th June! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am – they always sell out fast, so you’ll have to get in there quick!

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am for everything to do with the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!

Olly Murs - 'Grow Up'

Official Music Video

04:05

