Olly Murs At The Jingle Bell Ball 2013: "I'm Honoured To Open The Show" - Video

7 December 2013, 16:31

Olly Murs Red Carpet Jingle Bell Ball 2013

Check out the 'Troublemaker' star chatting to Capital before they head out on that O2 Arena stage.

Olly Murs chatted to Capital all about opening night one of the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013, just hours before he hits the O2 Arena stage.

 

The 'Troublemaker' star will perform all of his fan-favourite hits this evening (7th December), and says it will be a "pleasure" to open the show once again.

"I'm honoured to do that, it's going to be a good night tonight," Olly told Capital FM today.

The Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013 night one line-up will also see performances from artists like Ellie Goulding, Rizzle Kicks, Union J, Disclosure and Katy Perry. 

