Nicole Scherzinger Teases 'Killer Love' Bonus Tracks

Now Playing
Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag N Bone Man Download 'Human (Rudimental Remix)' on iTunes
11 November 2011, 14:55
The X Factor USA panelist has included two brand new tracks on the re-release of her first solo album.
Nicole Scherzinger has released previews for the two new songs featured on the repackaged edition of her debut album 'Killer Love'.
The X Factor USA judge will re-release her first solo LP later this month with the addition of recent single 'Try With Me' as well as original tracks 'Trust Me I Lie' and 'Tomorrow Never Dies'.
The repackaged 'Killer Love' will also include a special 50 Cent remix of the Pussycat Dolls single 'Right There'.
Nicole announced her first solo UK tour last month starting in February 2012 with a performance at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.
The singer performed 'Try With Me' on The X Factor results show two weeks ago.
'Killer Love' will be re-released on 14th November.
Listen to a preview of 'Trust Me I Lie' below:
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Listen to a preview of 'Tomorrow Never Dies:
[[ This video has been removed ]]