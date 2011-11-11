Nicole Scherzinger Teases 'Killer Love' Bonus Tracks

The X Factor USA panelist has included two brand new tracks on the re-release of her first solo album.

Nicole Scherzinger has released previews for the two new songs featured on the repackaged edition of her debut album 'Killer Love'.

The X Factor USA judge will re-release her first solo LP later this month with the addition of recent single 'Try With Me' as well as original tracks 'Trust Me I Lie' and 'Tomorrow Never Dies'.

The repackaged 'Killer Love' will also include a special 50 Cent remix of the Pussycat Dolls single 'Right There'.

Nicole announced her first solo UK tour last month starting in February 2012 with a performance at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

The singer performed 'Try With Me' on The X Factor results show two weeks ago.

'Killer Love' will be re-released on 14th November.

Listen to a preview of 'Trust Me I Lie' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Listen to a preview of 'Tomorrow Never Dies:

[[ This video has been removed ]]