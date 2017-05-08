Nicki Minaj Is Paying Off Random People's Tuition Fees & Here's How She Can Pay Yours...

Now you can wipe off that student debt thanks to Ms Minaj!

For a lot of people, deciding on whether or not to go to college/university is a big deal and not just because of the grades you need to get. The cost of attending can end up setting you back thousands of pounds, so every bit of help we can get is always welcome.

Whilst the most popular option of financial help through uni is a student loan, there is now another alternative option that sounds much more appealing...the Nicki Mainaj.

After one of her followers tweeted the 'Starships' star asking for help paying for their tuition, the superstar rapper claimed that if the person could prove they got straight A's she would pay for it and would offer the same deal to other people. Amazing right?!

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

So of course after seeing that green light, loads of other people decided to tweet Nicki too and true to her word, she pretty much responded to about 90% of them offering to help them out...

That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur bank info https://t.co/u7CxljiilZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Send me ur info. I'll pay it https://t.co/NTToY4OSPO — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok. I'll pay it. If u have proof. https://t.co/cWnNGHk3Oe — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

At this rate though, the whole idea of this kind deed is gonna cost Nicki a small fortune, but as she's helping people out and supporting them through potentially tough times, we're pretty sure she won't mind. She even joked that she might run out of money by helping out all these people.

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I'll do some more in a month or 2. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

As she's revealed she'll be offering more financial support in a month or two, all you need to do is keep an eye on Nicki's socials for a little while, get proof of your tuition fees ready and then hit her up when she next opens the window. Doesn't sound too hard does it?

