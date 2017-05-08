Nicki Minaj Is Paying Off Random People's Tuition Fees & Here's How She Can Pay Yours...

8 May 2017, 15:37

Nicki Minaj

Now you can wipe off that student debt thanks to Ms Minaj!

For a lot of people, deciding on whether or not to go to college/university is a big deal and not just because of the grades you need to get. The cost of attending can end up setting you back thousands of pounds, so every bit of help we can get is always welcome.

Whilst the most popular option of financial help through uni is a student loan, there is now another alternative option that sounds much more appealing...the Nicki Mainaj.

Beyoncé Is Paying For Four People’s College Tuition To Celebrate One Year Of ‘Lemonade’

After one of her followers tweeted the 'Starships' star asking for help paying for their tuition, the superstar rapper claimed that if the person could prove they got straight A's she would pay for it and would offer the same deal to other people. Amazing right?!

So of course after seeing that green light, loads of other people decided to tweet Nicki too and true to her word, she pretty much responded to about 90% of them offering to help them out...

At this rate though, the whole idea of this kind deed is gonna cost Nicki a small fortune, but as she's helping people out and supporting them through potentially tough times, we're pretty sure she won't mind. She even joked that she might run out of money by helping out all these people.

As she's revealed she'll be offering more financial support in a month or two, all you need to do is keep an eye on Nicki's socials for a little while, get proof of your tuition fees ready and then hit her up when she next opens the window. Doesn't sound too hard does it?

#CapitalSTB 2017 Line-Up - Stormzy, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5 & MORE Are Coming To The Ball!

You may also like...

David Guetta feat Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne - 'Light My Body Up'

Official Lyric Video

03:46

Trending On Capital FM

Bella Hadid break up lessons

8 Of The Most Important Break-Up Lessons To Learn From Bella Hadid

POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Nicki Minaj Music

See more Nicki Minaj Music

Swalla (Remix)
Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll

Nicki Minaj News

See more Nicki Minaj News

Roman Kemp Justin Bieber and David Guetta

WATCH: OMG. Did David Guetta Just Confirm That Rumoured Justin Bieber Collab?

David Guetta

Ed Sheeran Drake Nicki Minaj

Drake & Nicki Minaj Are Ready To Put Ed Sheeran's No.1 Reign To A Screeching Halt
Iggy Azalea Nicki Minaj Anaconda

Nicki Minaj Fans Are Furious At Iggy Azalea After She 'Copied' THAT 'Anaconda' Cover Art

Iggy Azalea

Nicki Minaj Videos

See more Nicki Minaj Videos

Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj - Swalla

Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - 'Swalla'

Jason Derulo

Nicki Minaj pregnant

Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? She’s Got Everyone Confused With This Bump Picture She Posted

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill

Meek Mill Threw Shade At Nicki Minaj After Their Split With The Worst Comeback In History

Nicki Minaj Pictures

See more Nicki Minaj Pictures

Nicki Minaj

#HappyBirthdayNickiMinaj - The Rap Star's 23 MOST Dramatic Fashion Moments!

Fashion Face Off: Nicki Minaj V. Lady Gaga

Fashion Face Off: Nicki Minaj V. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj a the MTV Video music awards 2010

Ten Ways To Master The MANY Faces Of Nicki Minaj