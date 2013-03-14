Nicki Minaj Has A Make-Under For New Magazine Photo Shoot: "I Felt Naked!" - Video

The 'Beez In The Trap' rapper goes make-up free in a stunning new shoot for the publication.

Nicki Minaj has posed for a dramatic new photoshoot in which she wears very little make-up and none of her trademark over-the-top wigs.

The 'Starships' singer says she felt "naked" posing with such a simple look, and has joked about being parted from her pink lipstick for the Elle magazine photo shoot.

"When I saw myself with barely any makeup at, it was such a like, I'm so so attached to my pink lipstick, it's hard," Nicki explained, regarding her make-under for the magazine's April edition. "I feel that it's become a part of me.

"To go in front of the camera without pink lips or big ol' crazy lashes, you know, nothing, I felt naked," the R&B star continued. "So this photo shoot was a real accomplishment in my eyes."

Check out a picture of Nicki Minaj from her new Elle photoshoot below (Credit: Thomas Whiteside/ELLE):

'The Boys' rapper Nicki is expected back in the UK today (14th March) to launch her Pink Friday fragrance in Selfridges London, after unveiling three special costume variant designs for the perfume's bottle earlier this month.

Check out another shot from Nicki's new Elle shoot below (Credit: Thomas Whiteside/ELLE):

Nicki Minaj was also spotted on the set of a brand new music video out in America this week.

Nicki Minaj poses on the cover of Elle below (Credit: Thomas Whiteside/ELLE):

Watch a playlist of Nicki Minaj's music videos below:

