Nicki Minaj Wants To Create A "Legacy" For Her Family: "World Domination Is The Goal"

The 'Starships' rapper says she wants to be able to pay for her grand children to go to college.

Nicki Minaj says she is aiming for "world domination" with her career aspirations and says she wants to create "a legacy" for her family's future generations.

The 'The Boys' rapper says the goals for her career have evolved ever since her meteoric rise to fame, and says she wants to be able to pay for things like her grandchildren's college education with money earned through her music and other business ventures.

"My goal in the beginning was to buy my mother a house," Nicki reveals in the April issue of Elle magazine. "Now I realise, okay, if I really focus and become a key player in the business, then I can build an empire.

"I'm thinking of a legacy that I can be proud of and wealth that my grandchildren can use to go to college," the 'Right By My Side' singer explained. "So world domination, in terms of providing for my family - is absolutely my goal."

Nicki Minaj poses in the April issue of Elle magazine, as seen below (Credit: Thoma Whiteside/Elle):

The Trinidadian-born rapper went on to say that her advice for women in terms of their career aspirations is treat themselves like they are the boss.

"Even if you're doing a nine-to-five job, treat yourself like the boss," Nicki explains. "Not arrogant, but be sure of what you want, and don't allow people to run anything for you without your knowledge.

"You want everyone to know, 'Okay, I can't play games with her. I have to do right by this woman'," she added. "That's what it's all about."

View Nicki on the cover of the new issue of Elle below (Credit: Thomas Whiteside/Elle):

Nicki Minaj is due back in the UK this week to launch her new Pink Friday fragrance at Selfridges London.

