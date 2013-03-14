Nicki Minaj Wants To Create A "Legacy" For Her Family: "World Domination Is The Goal"

14 March 2013, 17:38

The 'Starships' rapper says she wants to be able to pay for her grand children to go to college.

Nicki Minaj says she is aiming for "world domination" with her career aspirations and says she wants to create "a legacy" for her family's future generations.

The 'The Boys' rapper says the goals for her career have evolved ever since her meteoric rise to fame, and says she wants to be able to pay for things like her grandchildren's college education with money earned through her music and other business ventures.

"My goal in the beginning was to buy my mother a house," Nicki reveals in the April issue of Elle magazine. "Now I realise, okay, if I really focus and become a key player in the business, then I can build an empire.

"I'm thinking of a legacy that I can be proud of and wealth that my grandchildren can use to go to college," the 'Right By My Side' singer explained. "So world domination, in terms of providing for my family - is absolutely my goal."

Nicki Minaj poses in the April issue of Elle magazine, as seen below (Credit: Thoma Whiteside/Elle):

The Trinidadian-born rapper went on to say that her advice for women in terms of their career aspirations is treat themselves like they are the boss.

"Even if you're doing a nine-to-five job, treat yourself like the boss," Nicki explains. "Not arrogant, but be sure of what you want, and don't allow people to run anything for you without your knowledge.

"You want everyone to know, 'Okay, I can't play games with her. I have to do right by this woman'," she added. "That's what it's all about."

View Nicki on the cover of the new issue of Elle below (Credit: Thomas Whiteside/Elle):

Nicki Minaj is due back in the UK this week to launch her new Pink Friday fragrance at Selfridges London.

Watch a playlist of Nicki Minaj's music videos below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Nicki Minaj's Music Videos on MUZU.TV.

Roman Kemp Justin Bieber and David Guetta

WATCH: OMG. Did David Guetta Just Confirm That Rumoured Justin Bieber Collab?

David Guetta

Ed Sheeran Drake Nicki Minaj

Drake & Nicki Minaj Are Ready To Put Ed Sheeran's No.1 Reign To A Screeching Halt
Iggy Azalea Nicki Minaj Anaconda

Nicki Minaj Fans Are Furious At Iggy Azalea After She 'Copied' THAT 'Anaconda' Cover Art

Iggy Azalea

Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj - Swalla

Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - 'Swalla'

Jason Derulo

Nicki Minaj pregnant

Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? She’s Got Everyone Confused With This Bump Picture She Posted

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill

Meek Mill Threw Shade At Nicki Minaj After Their Split With The Worst Comeback In History

Nicki Minaj

#HappyBirthdayNickiMinaj - The Rap Star's 23 MOST Dramatic Fashion Moments!

Fashion Face Off: Nicki Minaj V. Lady Gaga

Fashion Face Off: Nicki Minaj V. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Ten Ways To Master The MANY Faces Of Nicki Minaj

Ten Ways To Master The MANY Faces Of Nicki Minaj