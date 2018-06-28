Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Set To "Get Engaged Soon"

Reports say that Nick Jonas is set to marry actress Priyanka Chopra, after the pair were spotted wearing similar gold bands.

After the news broke that Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn had broken up, we were concerned that there was no love left in the world... Until it was reported that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are set to tie the knot soon.

Fans spotted the pair wearing matching gold rings, while in Mumbai, which some thought to be commitment bands.

> WATCH: You'll 100% Head Bang When Jack Black And Nick Jonas Perform Their Own Version Of 'Tribute'

Pic: Getty

The actor and singer duo were spotted heading to a restaurant for dinner, on the first night of their trip to Mumbai, along with Priyanka's mother.

It was here that they were spotted wearing matching gold bands on their fingers, possibly indicating commitment bands, which many believe could mean a July-August wedding.

> We'll Keep You Updated With The Relationship Over On Our App!

We're not ones to get too excited too early, so... We'll just hire our suits and buy our hats now?