Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Inseparable For Days

New romance on the cards?

It looks like there might be a new celeb romance brewing if rumours are to be believed, as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been spending a LOT of time together lately…

They insisted they were just friends as they waked the Met Gala red carpet together but according to sources, they have been spending several days together in LA over the past weekend too.

An insider told Us Weekly, “They are dating and it's brand new. It's a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

Although Priyanka is 10 years older than 25-year-old Nick, the couple apparently spent the whole weekend together watching Beauty And The Beast Live on Friday, and LA Dodgers game on Saturday and were at a yacht party on Monday too.

An eyewitness from Beauty And The Beast revealed, “They walked in together just before the performance was starting. [They] looked great together [but there was] no hand-holding or obvious PDA” before they snuck out together as the show was ending.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on how this one develops!

