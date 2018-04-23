WATCH: Niall Horan Reveals Why He Squeezes His Bum Cheeks With On Stage Demonstration

23 April 2018, 12:25

Whilst on stage in Copenhagen, Niall let fans into a little secret about exactly why he squeezes his bum cheeks when performing 'Fools Gold'!

Watching Niall Horan on stage is an incredible moment in anyone's life. Those vocals, that cheeky smile, those bum squeezes.

Yep, some of you might have noticed that when Niall is on stage at one of his shows and performs the song 'Fools Gold', he actually squeezes his bum cheeks together at certain points whilst he's singing.

> Every One Direction Song EVER: Ranked

Well the Irishman has finally revealed why and we're wondering how many other people do this!?


GIF: Giphy

Just before he performed on stage in Copenhagen, Niall told the crowd how his vocal coach taught him a trick to improve his vocals. "When we were in rehearsals for this, she told me that when I sing 'Fools Gold' and I get to the 'oooh' i must do this", he said before he proceeded to stand up.

After demonstrating to the crowd, Niall claimed, "and squeeze my bum cheeks together, because apparently you can hit the note better if you do that".

So now everytime we see Niall perform that song we're gonna be keeping an eye out for the bum squeeze moment - so thanks for that Niall!

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Niall News!

Whilst you're here, check out Niall performing Camila Cabello's 'Crying In The Club'...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Myles Courtney TOWIE Break Up Asset

TOWIE's Courtney Green Broke Up With Myles Barnett And People Couldn't Be Happier

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    One Kiss
    Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris
    itunes
  2. 2
    No Tears Left to Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  3. 3
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  4. 4
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  5. 5
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  7. 7
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  8. 8
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  9. 9
    Make Your Own Kind of Music artwork
    Make Your Own Kind of Music
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  10. 10
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  11. 11
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  12. 12
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  13. 13
    Let Me
    ZAYN
    itunes
  14. 14
    Answerphone (feat. Yxng Bane)
    Ella Eyre, Banx & Ranx
    itunes
  15. 15
    2002
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  18. 18
    Chun-Li
    Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  21. 21
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  22. 22
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  23. 23
    Call Out My Name artwork
    Call Out My Name
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  24. 24
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  25. 25
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  26. 26
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  27. 27
    Flames
    Sia, David Guetta
    itunes
  28. 28
    Familiar
    Liam Payne, J Balvin
    itunes
  29. 29
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  30. 30
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G) artwork
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G)
    Sean Paul & David Guetta
    itunes
  31. 31
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  32. 32
    Wake Me Up
    Avicii
    itunes
  33. 33
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  34. 34
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  35. 35
    Bad Vibe
    M.O
    itunes
  36. 36
    Done For Me artwork
    Done For Me
    Charlie Puth feat. Kehlani
    itunes
  37. 37
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  39. 39
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  40. 40
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site